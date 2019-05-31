Casey Kasem's AT40 from June 2, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, June1, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: June 2, 1984!

LW #1: “LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY” – Deniece Williams

#40 “MUSIC TIME” – Styx

#39 “I CAN DREAM ABOUT YOU” – Dan Hartman

#38 “WHISPER TO A SCREAM (BIRDS FLY)” – Icicle Works

#37 “WHAT IS LOVE?” – Howard Jones

#36 “LEGS” – ZZ Top

#35 “INFATUATION” – Rod Stewart

#34 “LOVE WILL SHOW US HOW” – Christine McVie

#33 “DANCE HALL DAYS” – Wang Chung

#32 “MAGIC” – The Cars

#31 “ROCK YOU LIKE HURRICANE” – Scorpions

AT40 Extra: “WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT” – Tina Turner

#30 “MY EVER CHANGING MOODS” – The Style Council

#29 “MODERN DAY DELILAH” – Van Stephenson

#28 “LOVE SOMEBODY” – Rick Springfield

LDD: “PRIVATE EYES” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#27 “WHO'S THAT GIRL” – Eurythmics

#26 “STAY THE NIGHT” – Chicago

#25 “RUN RUNAWAY” – Slade

#24 “HOLD ME NOW” – Thompson Twins

#23 “EYES WITHOUT A FACE” – Billy Idol

#22 “ALMOST PARADISE” – Mike Reno & Ann Wilson

#21 “YOU MIGHT THINK” – The Cars

AT40 Extra: “SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT” – Corey Hart

#20 “YOU CAN'T GET WHAT YOU WANT (TIL YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WANT)” – Joe Jackson

#19 “HEAD OVER HEELS” – The Go-Go's

#18 “DANCING IN THE DARK” – Bruce Springsteen

#17 “DANCING IN THE SHEETS” – Shalamar

#16 “IT'S A MIRACLE” – Culture Club

#15 “THE LONGEST TIME” – Billy Joel

#14 “JUMP (FOR MY LOVE)” – The Pointer Sisters

#13 “I'LL WAIT” – Van Halen

#12 “BORDERLINE” – Madonna

#11 “SELF CONTROL” – Laura Branigan

#10 “TO ALL THE GIRLS I'VE LOVED BEFORE” – Julio Iglesias & Willie Nelson

AT40 Extra: “WHEN DOVES CRY” – Prince

#9 “BREAKDANCE” – Irene Cara

#8 “THE HEART OF ROCK 'N' ROLL” – Huey Lewis & The News

LDD: “CAT'S IN THE CRADLE” – Harry Chapin

#7 “AGAINST ALL ODDS (TAKE A LOOK AT ME NOW)” – Phil Collins

#6 “SISTER CHRISTIAN” – Night Ranger

#5 “THE REFLEX” – Duran Duran

#4 “OH SHERRIE” – Steve Perry

#3 “HELLO” – Lionel Richie

AT40 Extra: “DOCTOR! DOCTOR!” – Thompson Twins

#2 “TIME AFTER TIME” – Cyndi Lauper

#1 “LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY” – Deniece Williams

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.