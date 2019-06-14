Casey Kasem's AT40 from June 18, 1983!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, June 15, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: June 18, 1983!

LW#2: “LET’S DANCE” – David Bowie

LW#1: “FLASHDANCE…WHAT A FEELING” – Irene Cara

#40 “NO TIME FOR TALK” – Christopher Cross

#39 “1999” – Prince

#38 “THE CLOSER YOU GET” – Alabama

#37 “SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)” – Eurythmics

#36 “STAND BACK” – Stevie Nicks

#35 “DON’T PAY THE FERRYMAN” – Chris DeBurgh

LDD: “THE ONE THAT YOU LOVE” – Air Supply

#34 “SHE WORKS HARD FOR THE MONEY” – Donna Summer

#33 “ROLL ME AWAY” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

AT40 Extra: “TAKE ME TO HEART” – Quarterflash

#32 “IS THERE SOMETHING I SHOULD KNOW” – Duran Duran

#31 “SOLITAIRE” – Laura Branigan

#30 “WISHING (I HAD A PHOTOGRAPH OF YOU)” – A Flock Of Seagulls

#29 “STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART” – Bryan Adams

#28 “THAT’S LOVE” – Jim Capaldi

#27 “BABY JANE” – Rod Stewart

#26 “LITTLE RED CORVETTE” – Prince

#25 “ALL THIS LOVE” – DeBarge

#24 “THE WOMAN IN YOU” – The Bee Gees

#23 “TRY AGAIN” – Champaign

#22 “WE TWO” – The Little River Band

AT40 Extra: “(KEEP FEELING) FASCINATION” – The Human League

#21 “OUR HOUSE” – Madness

#20 “SHE BLINDED ME WITH SCIENCE” – Thomas Dolby

#19 “COME DANCING” – The Kinks

#18 “I’M STILL STANDING” – Elton John

#17 “WANNA BE STARTIN’ SOMETHIN’”– Michael Jackson

LDD: “LEADER OF THE BAND” – Dan Fogelberg

#16 “SHE’S A BEAUTY” – The Tubes

#15 “TOO SHY” – Kajagoogoo

#14 “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE” – The Police

#13 “NEVER GONNA LET YOU GO” – Sérgio Mendes (w/vocals by Joe Pizzulo & Leeza Miller)

#12 “FAITHFULLY” – Journey

AT40 Extra: “WHITE WEDDING” – Billy Idol

#11 “BEAT IT” – Michael Jackson

#10 “FAMILY MAN” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#9 “AFFAIR OF THE HEART” – Rick Springfield

#8 “ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE TO REMIND ME” – Naked Eyes

#7 “DON’T LET IT END” – Styx

#6 “MY LOVE” – Lionel Richie

#5 “OVERKILL” – Men At Work

#4 “ELECTRIC AVENUE” – Eddy Grant

#3 “LET’S DANCE” – David Bowie

AT40 Extra: “SAVED BY ZERO” – The Fixx

#2 “TIME (CLOCK OF THE HEART)” – Culture Club

#1 “FLASHDANCE…WHAT A FEELING” – Irene Cara

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

