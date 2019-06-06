Casey Kasem's AT40 from June 11, 1988!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, June 8, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: June 11, 1988!

#40 “PARADISE” – Sade

#39 “HEART OF MINE” – Boz Scaggs

#38 “WHEN WE KISS” – Bardeux

#37 “SUPERSONIC” – J.J. Fad

#36 “ELECTRIC BLUE” – Icehouse

#35 “STRANGE BUT TRUE” – Times Two

#34 “HANDS TO HEAVEN” – Breathe

#33 “RUSH HOUR” – Jane Wiedlin

#32 “TALL COOL ONE” – Robert Plant

#31 “HOLD ON TO THE NIGHTS” – Richard Marx

AT40 Extra: “AS LONG AS YOU FOLLOW” – Fleetwood Mac

#30 “DREAMING” – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

#29 “LOST IN YOU” – Rod Stewart

#28 “ALWAYS ON MY MIND” – Pet Shop Boys

#27 “UNDER THE MILKY WAY” – The Church

#26 “TWO OCCASIONS” – The Deele

#25 “WAIT” – White Lion

#24 “BEDS ARE BURNING” – Midnight Oil

#23 “NEW SENSATION” – INXS

#22 “I DON’T WANT TO LIVE WITHOUT YOU” – Foreigner

#21 “POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME” – Def Leppard

LDD: “SEA OF LOVE” – The Honeydrippers

AT40 Extra: “DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU GOT (TILL IT’S GONE)” – Cinderella

#20 “MERCEDES BOY” – Pebbles

#19 “ANYTHING FOR YOU” – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

#18 “NITE AND DAY” – Al B. Sure!

#17 “NOTHIN’ BUT A GOOD TIME” – Poison

#16 “KISS ME DEADLY” – Lita Ford

#15 “I STILL BELIEVE” – Brenda K. Starr

#14 “WE ALL SLEEP ALONE” – Cher

#13 “THE FLAME” – Cheap Trick

LDD: “SEASONS CHANGE” – Exposé

#12 “ALPHABET ST.” – Prince

#11 “PIANO IN THE DARK” – Brenda Russell f/Joe Esposito

AT40 Extra: “ONE MOMENT IN TIME” – Whitney Houston

#10 “THE VALLEY ROAD” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#9 “CIRCLE IN THE SAND” – Belinda Carlisle

#8 “DIRTY DIANA” – Michael Jackson

#7 “MAKE IT REAL” – The Jets

#6 “FOOLISH BEAT” – Debbie Gibson

#5 “NAUGHTY GIRLS (NEED LOVE TOO)” – Samantha Fox

#4 “SHATTERED DREAMS” – Johnny Hates Jazz

#3 “EVERYTHING YOUR HEART DESIRES” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

AT40 Extra: “ARMAGEDDON IT” – Def Leppard

#2 “TOGETHER FOREVER” – Rick Astley

#1 “ONE MORE TRY” – George Michael

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.