Casey Kasem's AT40 from January 28, 1984

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, January 26, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: January 28, 1984!

#40 “I WANT A NEW DRUG” – Huey Lewis & The News

#39 “THE DREAM” – Irene Cara

#38 “BANG YOUR HEAD” – Quiet Riot

#37 “NEW MOON ON MONDAY” – Duran Duran

#36 “REMEMBER THE NIGHTS” – The Motels

#35 “THE SIGN OF FIRE” – The Fixx

#34 “STAY WITH ME TONIGHT” – Jeffrey Osborne

#33 “NIGHTBIRD” – Stevie Nicks

#32 “SEND ME AN ANGEL” – Real Life

#31 “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN” – Cyndi Lauper

#30 “IF I’D BEEN THE ONE” – .38 Special

AT40 Extra: “HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAIN” – Eurythmics

#29 “READ ‘EM AND WEEP” – Barry Manilow

#28 “TIME WILL REVEAL” – DeBarge

LDD: “I JUST WANT TO BE YOUR EVERYTHING” – Andy Gibb

#27 “NOBODY TOLD ME” – John Lennon

#26 “BABY I LIED” – Deborah Allen

#25 “SO BAD” – Paul McCartney

#24 “YAH MO B THERE” – James Ingram with Michael McDonald

#23 “WRAPPED AROUND YOUR FINGER” – The Police

#22 “99 LUFTBALLONS” – Nena

#21 “MIDDLE OF THE ROAD” – The Pretenders

AT40 Extra: “GOT A HOLD ON ME” – Christine McVie

#20 “JUMP” –Van Halen

#19 “AN INNOCENT MAN” – Billy Joel

#18 “LET THE MUSIC PLAY” – Shannon

#17 “THE CURLY SHUFFLE” – Jump ‘N The Saddle

#16 “HOLIDAY” – Madonna

#15 “SAY IT ISN’T SO” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#14 “I STILL CAN’T GET OVER LOVING YOU” – Ray Parker Jr.

#13 “UNION OF THE SNAKE” – Duran Duran

#12 “PINK HOUSES” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#11 “THINK OF LAURA” – Christopher Cross

AT40 Extra: “FOOTLOOSE” – Kenny Loggins

#10 “THAT’S ALL!” – Genesis

#9 “TWIST OF FATE” – Olivia Newton-John

#8 “RUNNING WITH THE NIGHT” – Lionel Richie

#7 “SAY SAY SAY” – Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson

#6 “JOANNA” – Kool & The Gang

#5 “BREAK MY STRIDE” – Matthew Wilder

LDD: “TAKE ME DOWN” – Alabama

#4 “I GUESS THAT’S WHY THEY CALL IT THE BLUES” – Elton John

#3 “TALKING IN YOUR SLEEP” – The Romantics

AT40 Extra: “SOMEBODY’S WATCHING ME” – Rockwell

#2 “KARMA CHAMELEON” – Culture Club

#1 “OWNER OF A LONELY HEART” – Yes

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.