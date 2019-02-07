Casey Kasem's AT40 from February 9, 1985

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, February 9, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: February 9, 1985!

#40 “HIGH ON YOU” – Survivor

#39 “I WANNA HEAR IT FROM YOUR LIPS” – Eric Carmen

#38 “OOH OOH SONG” – Pat Benatar

#37 “KEEPING THE FAITH” – Billy Joel

#36 “NAUGHTY NAUGHTY” – John Parr

#35 “RELAX” – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

#34 “ONLY THE YOUNG” – Journey

#33 “MISTAKE NO. 3” – Culture Club

#32 “LOVERGIRL” – Teena Marie

LDD: “THOSE WERE THE DAYS” – Mary Hopkin

AT40 Extra: “MATERIAL GIRL” – Madonna

#31 “JAMIE” – Ray Parker, Jr.

#30 “PRIVATE DANCER” – Tina Turner

#29 “ROCKIN’ AT MIDNIGHT” – The Honeydrippers

#28 “TENDERNESS” – General Public

#27 “MONEY CHANGES EVERYTHING” – Cyndi Lauper

#26 “TOO LATE FOR GOODBYES” – Julian Lennon

#25 “RUN TO YOU” – Bryan Adams

#24 “ALL I NEED” – Jack Wagner

#23 “JUNGLE LOVE” – The Time

#22 “LOVE LIGHT IN FLIGHT” – Stevie Wonder

#21 “MR. TELEPHONE MAN” – New Edition

AT40 Extra: “SAVE A PRAYER” – Duran Duran

#20 “MISLED” – Kool & The Gang

#19 “FOOLISH HEART” – Steve Perry

#18 “OPERATOR” – Midnight Star

#17 “THE OLD MAN DOWN THE ROAD” – John Fogerty

#16 “CAN’T FIGHT THIS FEELING” – REO Speedwagon

#15 “CALL TO THE HEART” – Giuffria

#14 “SUGAR WALLS” – Sheena Easton

#13 “CALIFORNIA GIRLS” – David Lee Roth

#12 “SOLID” – Ashford & Simpson

#11 “THE HEAT IS ON” – Glenn Frey

#10 “I WOULD DIE 4 U” – Prince & The Revolution

AT40 Extra: “SOMEBODY’ – Bryan Adams

#9 “LIKE A VIRGIN” – Madonna

#8 “NEUTRON DANCE” – The Pointer Sisters

#7 “METHOD OF MODERN LOVE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#6 “YOU’RE THE INSPIRATION” – Chicago

#5 “THE BOYS OF SUMMER” – Don Henley

#4 “LOVERBOY” – Billy Ocean

LDD: “THE ONE THAT YOU LOVE” – Air Supply

#3 “CARELESS WHISPER” – Wham! f/George Michael

AT40 Extra: “JUST ANOTHER NIGHT” – Mick Jagger

#2 “EASY LOVER” – Philip Bailey with Phil Collins

#1 “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS” – Foreigner

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.