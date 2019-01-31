Casey Kasem's AT40 from February 1, 1986

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “EVERYBODY DANCE” – Ta Mara & The Seen

#39 “DAY BY DAY” – The Hooters

#38 “RUSSIANS” – Sting

#37 “THESE DREAMS” – Heart

#36 “HE’LL NEVER LOVE YOU (LIKE I DO)” – Freddie Jackson

#35 “KING FOR A DAY” – The Thompson Twins

#34 “YOU’RE A FRIEND OF MINE” – Clarence Clemons & Jackson Browne

#33 “DIGITAL DISPLAY” – Ready for the World

#32 “FACE THE FACE” – Pete Townshend

#31 “SECRET LOVERS” – Atlantic Starr

LDD: “BREAK MY STRIDE” – Matthew Wilder

AT40 Extra: “THE SUPER BOWL SHUFFLE” – The Chicago Bears Shufflin’ Crew

#30 “EVERYTHING IN MY HEART” – Corey Hart

#29 “TONIGHT SHE COMES” – The Cars

#28 “THE SUN ALWAYS SHINES ON TV” – a-ha

#27 “TARZAN BOY” – Baltimora

#26 “IT’S ONLY LOVE” – Bryan Adams & Tina Turner

#25 “SMALL TOWN” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#24 “SILENT RUNNING” – Mike & The Mechanics

#23 “SARA” – Starship

#22 “A LOVE BIZARRE” – Sheila E.

#21 “ALIVE & KICKING” – Simple Minds

AT40 Extra: “THIS COULD BE THE NIGHT” – Loverboy

#20 “LIFE IN A NORTHERN TOWN” – The Dream Academy

#19 “PARTY ALL THE TIME” – Eddie Murphy

#18 “SIDEWALK TALK” – Jellybean

#17 “GOODBYE” – Night Ranger

#16 “THE SWEETEST TABOO” – Sade

#15 “LIVING IN AMERICA” – James Brown

#14 “I MISS YOU” – Klymaxx

#13 “KYRIE” – Mr. Mister

#12 “CONGA” – Miami Sound Machine

#11 “HOW WILL I KNOW” – Whitney Houston

AT40 Extra: “WHAT YOU NEED” – INXS

#10 “GO HOME” – Stevie Wonder

#9 “WALK OF LIFE” – Dire Straits

#8 “SPIES LIKE US” – Paul McCartney

#7 “WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH, THE TOUGH GET GOING” – Billy Ocean

#6 “MY HOMETOWN” – Bruce Springsteen

#5 “SAY YOU, SAY ME” – Lionel Richie

#4 “TALK TO ME” – Stevie Nicks

LDD: “MISSING YOU” – John Waite

AT40 Extra: “R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A SALUTE TO ’60s ROCK)” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#3 “I’M YOUR MAN” – Wham!

#2 “BURNING HEART” – Survivor

#1 “THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR” – Dionne & Friends

