Casey Kasem's AT40 from April 4, 1987!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem's American Top 40.

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, April 6, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: April 4, 1987!

LW#1: “LEAN ON ME” – Club Nouveau

#40 “RESPECT YOURSELF” – Bruce Willis

#39 “NOTHING’S GONNA CHANGE MY LOVE FOR YOU” – Glenn Medeiros

#38 “SHIP OF FOOLS (SAVE ME FROM TOMORROW)” – World Party

#37 “THE LADY IN RED” – Chris DeBurgh

#36 “SERIOUS” – Donna Allen

#35 “WITH OR WITHOUT YOU” – U2

#34 “I WILL BE THERE” – Glass Tiger

#33 “LIGHT OF DAY” – The Barbusters (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts w/Michael J. Fox)

#32 “YOU GOT IT ALL” – The Jets

LDD: “ST. ELMO’S FIRE (MAN IN MOTION)” – John Parr

AT40 Extra: “DAY-IN DAY-OUT” – David Bowie

#31 “LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER” – Bon Jovi

#30 “BIG TIME” – Peter Gabriel

#29 “CAN’TCHA SAY (YOU BELIEVE IN ME)/STILL IN LOVE” – Boston

#28 “JACOB’S LADDER” – Huey Lewis & The News

#27 “SMOKING GUN” – The Robert Cray Band

#26 “WHAT’S GOING ON” – Cyndi Lauper

#25 “LA ISLA BONITA” – Madonna

#24 “COME AS YOU ARE” – Peter Wolf

#23 “AS WE LAY” – Shirley Murdock

#22 “(I JUST) DIED IN YOUR ARMS” – Cutting Crew

#21 “DOMINOES” – Robbie Nevil

AT40 Extra: “RIGHT ON TRACK” – The Breakfast Club

#20 “STONE LOVE” – Kool & The Gang

#19 “THE HONEYTHIEF” – Hipsway

#18 “LOOKING FOR A NEW LOVE” – Jody Watley

#17 “WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET” – The Bangles

#16 “THAT AIN’T LOVE” – REO Speedwagon

#15 “SOMEWHERE OUT THERE” – Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram

#14 “THE FINER THINGS” – Steve Winwood

#13 “WHAT YOU GET IS WHAT YOU SEE” – Tina Turner

#12 “SIGN ‘O’ THE TIMES” – Prince

#11 “MIDNIGHT BLUE” – Lou Gramm

#10 “LET’S GO!” – Wang Chung

AT40 Extra: “HEAT OF THE NIGHT” – Bryan Adams

#9 “MANDOLIN RAIN” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#8 “THE FINAL COUNTDOWN” – Europe

#7 “DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER” – Crowded House

LDD: “ALL CRIED OUT” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force

#6 “I KNEW YOU WERE WAITING (FOR ME)” – Aretha Franklin & George Michael

#5 “COME GO WITH ME” – Exposé

#4 “LET’S WAIT AWHILE” – Janet Jackson

#3 “TONIGHT, TONIGHT, TONIGHT” – Genesis

AT40 Extra: “I KNOW WHAT I LIKE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#2 “LEAN ON ME” – Club Nouveau

#1 “NOTHING’S GONNA STOP US NOW” – Starship

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

