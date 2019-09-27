Casey Kasem's AT 40 from September 29, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, September 28, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: September 29, 1984!

LW #1: “MISSING YOU” – John Waite

#40 “SHINE SHINE” – Barry Gibb

#39 “(WHAT) IN THE NAME OF LOVE” – Naked Eyes

#38 “I FEEL FOR YOU” – Chaka Khan

#37 “STRUT” – Sheena Easton

#36 “ROCK ME TONITE” – Billy Squier

#35 “DESERT MOON” – Dennis DeYoung

#34 “BLUE JEAN” – David Bowie

#33 “FLESH FOR FANTASY” – Billy Idol

#32 “WHO WEARS THESE SHOES?” – Elton John

#31 “SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT” – Corey Hart

AT40 Extra: “PURPLE RAIN” – Prince

#30 “SWEPT AWAY” – Diana Ross

#29 “BOP ‘TIL YOU DROP” – Rick Springfield

#28 “LIGHTS OUT” – Peter Wolf

LDD: “SOMEWHERE DOWN THE ROAD” – Barry Manilow

#27 “SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK” – Rod Stewart

#26 “ARE WE OURSELVES?” – The Fixx

#25 “GO INSANE” – Lindsey Buckingham

#24 “ON THE DARK SIDE” – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

#23 “THERE GOES MY BABY” – Donna Summer

#22 “I’M SO EXCITED” – The Pointer Sisters

#21 “WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT” – Twisted Sister

AT40 Extra: “BETTER BE GOOD TO ME” – Tina Turner

#20 “THE LUCKY ONE” – Laura Branigan

#19 “GHOSTBUSTERS” – Ray Parker, Jr.

#18 “STUCK ON YOU” – Lionel Richie

#17 “TORTURE” – The Jacksons

#16 “DYNAMITE” – Jermaine Jackson

#15 “CARIBBEAN QUEEN (NO MORE LOVE ON THE RUN)” – Billy Ocean

#14 “WHEN YOU CLOSE YOUR EYES” – Night Ranger

#13 “LUCKY STAR” – Madonna

#12 “HARD HABIT TO BREAK” – Chicago

#11 “IF THIS IS IT” – Huey Lewis & The News

AT40 Extra: “TEACHER TEACHER” – .38 Special

#10 “COVER ME” – Bruce Springsteen

#9 “CRUEL SUMMER” – Bananarama

#8 “THE GLAMOROUS LIFE” – Sheila E.

#7 “THE WARRIOR” – Scandal f/Patty Smyth

#6 “WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT” – Tina Turner

#5 “I JUST CALLED TO SAY I LOVE YOU” – Stevie Wonder

LDD: “BLESS THE BEASTS AND CHILDREN” – The Carpenters

#4 “SHE BOP” – Cyndi Lauper

#3 “DRIVE” – The Cars

AT40 Extra: “OUT OF TOUCH” – Daryl Hall & John

#2 “MISSING YOU” – John Waite

#1 “LET’S GO CRAZY” – Prince And The Revolution

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.