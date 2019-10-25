Casey Kasem's AT 40 from October 30, 1982!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

LW #3: “EYE IN THE SKY” – The Alan Parsons Project

LW #2: “WHO CAN IT BE NOW?” – Men At Work

LW #1: “JACK & DIANE” – John Cougar

#40 “I’M SO EXCITED” – The Pointer Sisters

#39 “THE LOOK OF LOVE” – ABC

#38 “YOUNG LOVE” – Air Supply

#37 “I NEED YOU” – Paul Carrack

#36 “I.G.Y. (WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WORLD)” – Donald Fagan

#35 “ROCK THIS TOWN” – The Stray Cats

#34 “GET CLOSER” – Linda Ronstadt

#33 “LOVE ME TOMORROW” – Chicago

#32 “I GET EXCITED” – Rick Springfield

AT40 Extra: “DIRTY LAUNDRY” – Don Henley

#31 “IT’S RAINING AGAIN” – Supertramp

#30 “MICKEY” – Toni Basil

#29 “PRESSURE” – Billy Joel

#28 “ATHENA” – The Who

#27 “STEPPIN’ OUT” – Joe Jackson

#26 “SWEET TIME” – REO Speedwagon

#25 “SOUTHERN CROSS” – Crosby, Stills & Nash

#24 “NOBODY” – Sylvia

#23 “AMERICAN HEARTBEAT” – Survivor

#22 “YOU DON’T WANT ME ANYMORE” – Steel Breeze

LDD: “THROUGH THE YEARS” – Kenny Rogers

AT40 Extra: “SITUATION” – Yaz

#21 “NEW WORLD MAN” – Rush

#20 “LOVE COME DOWN” – Evelyn King

#19 “WHAT’S FOREVER FOR” – Michael Murphey

#18 “MUSCLES” – Diana Ross

#17 “DON’T FIGHT IT” – Kenny Loggins & Steve Perry

#16 “THE ONE YOU LOVE” – Glenn Frey

#15 “HOLD ON” – Santana

#14 “TRULY” – Lionel Richie

#13 “GLORIA” – Laura Branigan

#12 “GYPSY” – Fleetwood Mac

#11 “BREAK IT TO ME GENTLY” – Juice Newton

AT40 Extra: “AFRICA” – Toto

#10 “HEARTLIGHT” – Neil Diamond

#9 “I RAN (SO FAR AWAY)” – A Flock Of Seagulls

#8 “YOU CAN DO MAGIC” – America

LDD: “YOU LIGHT UP MY LIFE” – Debby Boone

#7 “SOMEBODY’S BABY” – Jackson Browne

#6 “HEART ATTACK” – Olivia Newton-John

#5 “UP WHERE WE BELONG” – Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes

#4 “I KEEP FORGETTIN’ (EVERY TIME YOU’RE NEAR)” – Michael McDonald

#3 “EYE IN THE SKY” – The Alan Parsons Project

AT40 Extra: “SHADOWS OF THE NIGHT” – Pat Benatar

#2 “JACK AND DIANE” – John Cougar

#1 “WHO CAN IT BE NOW?” – Men At Work

