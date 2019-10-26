Casey Kasem's AT 40 from October 27, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, October 26, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: October 27, 1984!

LW#1: “I JUST CALLED TO SAY I LOVE YOU” – Stevie Wonder

#40 “STRUNG OUT” – Steve Perry

#39 “WALKING ON A THIN LINE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#38 “THE WARRIOR” – Scandal f/Patty Smyth

#37 “I CAN’T DRIVE 55” – Sammy Hagar

#36 “TEACHER, TEACHER” – .38 Special

#35 “A GIRL IN TROUBLE (IS A TEMPORARY THING)” – Romeo Void

#34 “COOL IT NOW” – New Edition

#33 “SEA OF LOVE” – The Honeydrippers

#32 “I CAN’T HOLD BACK” – Survivor

#31 “IT AIN’T ENOUGH” – Corey Hart

AT40 Extra: “THE WILD BOYS” – Duran Duran

#30 “NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS” – Paul McCartney

#29 “THE WAR SONG” – Culture Club

LDD: “SISTER CHRISTIAN” – Night Ranger

#28 “SHE BOP” – Cyndi Lauper

#27 “ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT” – Cyndi Lauper

#26 “PENNY LOVER” – Lionel Richie

#25 “BOP ‘TILL YOU DROP” – Rick Springfield

#24 “WHAT ABOUT ME?” – Kenny Rogers w/Kim Carnes & James Ingram

#23 “MISSING YOU” – John Waite

#22 “ARE WE OURSELVES?” – The Fixx

AT40 Extra: “HELLO AGAIN” – The Cars

#21 “THE GLAMOROUS LIFE” – Sheila E.

#20 “OUT OF TOUCH” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#19 “SWEPT AWAY” – Diana Ross

#18 “STRUT” – Sheena Easton

#17 “WHO WEARS THESE SHOES?” – Elton John

#16 “BETTER BE GOOD TO ME” – Tina Turner

#15 “I FEEL FOR YOU” – Chaka Khan

#14 “DESERT MOON” – Dennis DeYoung

#13 “BLUE JEAN” – David Bowie

#12 “DRIVE” – The Cars

#11 “COVER ME” – Bruce Springsteen

AT40 Extra: “WE BELONG” – Pat Benatar

#10 “SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK” – Rod Stewart

#9 “I’M SO EXCITED” – The Pointer Sisters

#8 “LET’S GO CRAZY” – Prince & The Revolution

LDD: “YOUR LOVE IS DRIVING ME CRAZY” – Sammy Hagar

#7 “ON THE DARK SIDE” – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

#6 “WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO-GO” – Wham!

#5 “LUCKY STAR” – Madonna

#4 “PURPLE RAIN” – Prince & The Revolution

#3 “HARD HABIT TO BREAK” – Chicago

AT40 Extra: Halloween Horror Movie Montage – Various Artists

#2 “CARIBBEAN QUEEN (NO MORE LOVE ON THE RUN)” – Billy Ocean

#1 “I JUST CALLED TO SAY I LOVE YOU” – Stevie Wonder

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

