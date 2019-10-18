Casey Kasem's AT 40 from October 18, 1986!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, October 19, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: October 18, 1986!

#40 “THE WAY IT IS” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#39 “SOMEBODY’S OUT THERE” – Triumph

#38 “WORDS GET IN THE WAY” – Miami Sound Machine

#37 “DANCING ON THE CEILING” – Lionel Richie

#36 “LOVE WILL CONQUER ALL” – Lionel Richie

#35 “POINT OF NO RETURN” – Nu Shooz

#34 “LOVE ZONE” – Billy Ocean

#33 “EMOTION IN MOTION” – Ric Ocasek

#32 “JUMPIN’ JACK FLASH” – Aretha Franklin

#31 “I AM BY YOUR SIDE” – Corey Hart

#30 “THE NEXT TIME I FALL” – Peter Cetera with Amy Grant

AT40 Extra: “STAND BY ME” – Ben E. King

#29 “IN YOUR EYES” – Peter Gabriel

#28 “I’LL BE OVER YOU” – Toto

#27 “LOVE WALKS IN” – Van Halen

#26 “WALK THIS WAY” – Run-DMC

#25 “THE RAIN” – Oran “Juice” Jones

#24 “YOU GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME” – Bon Jovi

LDD: “DON’T LOSE MY NUMBER” – Phil Collins

#23 “EARTH ANGEL” – New Edition

#22 “WORD UP” – Cameo

#21 “GIRL CAN’T HELP IT” – Journey

#20 “TRUE BLUE” – Madonna

AT40 Extra: “WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN” – The Bangles

#19 “TAKE ME HOME TONIGHT” – Eddie Money

#18 “MISSIONARY MAN” – Eurythmics

#17 “DREAMTIME” – Daryl Hall

#16 “FRIENDS AND LOVERS” – Gloria Loring & Carl Anderson

#15 “AMANDA” – Boston

#14 “HUMAN” – The Human League

#13 “STUCK WITH YOU” – Huey Lewis & The News

#12 “HEAVEN IN YOUR EYES” – Loverboy

#11 “SWEET LOVE” – Anita Baker

#10 “A MATTER OF TRUST” – Billy Joel

AT40 Extra: “EVERYBODY HAVE FUN TONIGHT” – Wang Chung

#9 “ALL CRIED OUT” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam With Full Force f/Paul Anthony & Bow Legged Lou

LDD: “MISSING YOU” – Diana Ross

#8 “I DIDN’T MEAN TO TURN YOU ON” – Robert Palmer

#7 “DON’T FORGET ME (WHEN I’M GONE)” – Glass Tiger

#6 “TWO OF HEARTS” – Stacey Q

#5 “HEARTBEAT” – Don Johnson

#4 “THROWING IT ALL AWAY” – Genesis

#3 “TRUE COLORS” – Cyndi Lauper

AT40 Extra: “HIP TO BE SQUARE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#2 “TYPICAL MALE” – Tina Turner

#1 “WHEN I THINK OF YOU” – Janet Jackson

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.