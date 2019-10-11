Casey Kasem's AT 40 from October 12, 1985!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, October 12, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: October 12, 1985!

LW#1: “MONEY FOR NOTHING” – Dire Straits

#40 “ONE OF THE LIVING” – Tina Turner

#39 “SO IN LOVE” – OMD

#38 “THE POWER OF LOVE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#37 “SEPARATE LIVES” – Phil Collins w/Marilyn Martin

#36 “BOY IN THE BOX” – Corey Hart

#35 “WHO’S ZOOMIN’ WHO” – Aretha Franklin

#34 “COMMUNICATION” – The Power Station

#33 “NEVER” – Heart

#32 “LOVE THEME FROM ST ELMO’S FIRE” – David Foster

#31 “DARE ME” – The Pointer Sisters

AT40 Extra: “BROKEN WINGS” – Mr. Mister

#30 “LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME” – The Thompson Twins

#29 “YOU ARE MY LADY” – Freddie Jackson

#28 “AND WE DANCED” – The Hooters

#27/LDD: “ST. ELMO’S FIRE (MAN IN MOTION)” – John Parr

#26 “SUNSET GRILL” – Don Henley

#25 “WE BUILT THIS CITY” – Starship

#24 “YOU BELONG TO THE CITY” – Glenn Frey

#23 “BE NEAR ME” – ABC

#22 “C-I-T-Y” – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

#21 “ONE NIGHT LOVE AFFAIR” – Bryan Adams

AT40 Extra: “I MISS YOU” – Klymaxx

#20 “THE WAY YOU DO THE THINGS YOU DO/MY GIRL (A NIGHT AT THE APOLLO LIVE)” –

Daryl Hall & John Oates with David Ruffin & Eddie Kendricks

#19 “FOUR IN THE MORNING (I CAN’T TAKE ANY MORE)” – Night Ranger

LDD: “AGAINST ALL ODDS (TAKE A LOOK AT ME NOW)” – Phil Collins

#18 “I’M GONNA TEAR YOUR PLAYHOUSE DOWN” – Paul Young

#17 “CRY” – Godley & Creme

#16 “DON’T LOSE MY NUMBER” – Phil Collins

#15 “LOVIN’ EVERY MINUTE OF IT” – Loverboy

#14 “FREEDOM” – Wham!

#13 “HEAD OVER HEELS” – Tears For Fears

#12 “I’M GOIN’ DOWN” – Bruce Springsteen

AT40 Extra: “PERFECT WAY” – Scritti Politti

#11 “FORTRESS AROUND YOUR HEART” – Sting

#10 “DRESS YOU UP” – Madonna

#9 “MIAMI VICE THEME” – Jan Hammer

#8/LDD: “CHERISH” – Kool & The Gang

#7 “DANCING IN THE STREET” – Mick Jagger & David Bowie

#6 “LONELY OL’ NIGHT” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#5 “PART-TIME LOVER” – Stevie Wonder

#4 “SAVING ALL MY LOVE FOR YOU” – Whitney Houston

AT40 Extra: “PARTY ALL THE TIME” – Eddie Murphy

#3 “TAKE ON ME” – a-ha

#2 “MONEY FOR NOTHING” – Dire Straits

#1 “OH SHEILA” – Ready For The World

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.