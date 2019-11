Casey Kasem's AT 40 from November 7, 1987!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, November 2, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: November 7, 1987!

#40 “THAT’S WHAT LOVE IS ALL ABOUT” – Michael Bolton

#39 “WHO WILL YOU RUN TO” – Heart

#38 “SO EMOTIONAL” – Whitney Houston

#37 “LOVE WILL FIND A WAY” – Yes

#36 “SUGAR FREE” – Wa Wa Nee

#35 “VALERIE” – Steve Winwood

#34 “CARRIE” – Europe

#33 “YOU ARE THE GIRL” – The Cars

#32 “SKELETONS” – Stevie Wonder

#31 “IN MY DREAMS” – REO Speedwagon

AT40 Extra: “ROCK AND ROLL ALL NITE” – Poison

#30 “IS THIS LOVE” – Whitesnake

#29 “CATCH ME (I’M FALLING)” – Pretty Poison

#28 “HERE I GO AGAIN” – Whitesnake

LDD: “WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE” – Bon Jovi

#27 “FAITH” – George Michael

#26 “DON’T YOU WANT ME” – Jody Watley

#25 “BOYS NIGHT OUT” – Timothy B. Schmit

#24 “SHAKE YOUR LOVE” – Debbie Gibson

#23 “HOURGLASS” – Squeeze

#22 “LOST IN EMOTION” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam

#21 “COME ON, LET’S GO” – Los Lobos

AT40 Extra: “I LIVE FOR YOUR LOVE” – Natalie Cole

#20 “WE’LL BE TOGETHER” – Sting

#19 “I WON’T FORGET YOU” – Poison

#18 “THE ONE I LOVE” – R.E.M.

#17 “U GOT THE LOOK” – Prince

#16 “I’VE BEEN IN LOVE BEFORE” – Cutting Crew

#15 “DON’T MAKE ME WAIT FOR LOVE” – Kenny G. (Vocal by Lenny Williams)

#14 “SHOULD’VE KNOWN BETTER” – Richard Marx

#13 “WHERE THE STREETS HAVE NO NAME” – U2

#12 “CASANOVA” – Levert

#11 “HEAVEN IS A PLACE ON EARTH” – Belinda Carlisle

#10 “IT’S A SIN” – The Pet Shop Boys

AT40 Extra: “TELL IT TO MY HEART” – Taylor Dayne

#9 “LET ME BE THE ONE” – Exposé

#8 “BRILLIANT DISGUISE” – Bruce Springsteen

#7 “BREAKOUT” – Swing Out Sister

#6 “(I’VE HAD) THE TIME OF MY LIFE” – Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

#5 “BAD” – Michael Jackson

#4 “LITTLE LIES” – Fleetwood Mac

LDD: “HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO” – Bonnie Tyler

#3 “MONY MONY” – Billy Idol

AT40 Extra: “DUDE (LOOKS LIKE A LADY)” – Aerosmith

#2 “CAUSING A COMMOTION” – Madonna

#1 “I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW” – Tiffany

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to 94.5 KOOL FM.

