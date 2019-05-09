Casey Kasem's AT 40 from May 7, 1983!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, May 11, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: May 7, 1983!

LW#1: “BEAT IT” – Michael Jackson

#40 “GIMME ALL YOUR LOVIN’” – ZZ Top

#39 “WHIRLY GIRL” – Oxo

#38 “YOU ARE” – Lionel Richie

#37 “SHE’S A BEAUTY” – The Tubes

#36 “WE’VE GOT TONIGHT” – Kenny Rogers & Sheena Easton

#35 “I COULDN’T SAY NO” – Robert Ellis Orrall w/Carlene Carter

#34 “DO YOU REALLY WANT TO HURT ME” – Culture Club

#33 “HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF” – Duran Duran

#32 “FAMILY MAN” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#31 “ONE ON ONE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#30 “SO WRONG” – Patrick Simmons

AT40 Extra: “BANG THE DRUM ALL DAY” – Todd Rundgren

#29 “STRANGER IN MY HOUSE” – Ronnie Milsap

#28 “ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE TO REMIND ME” – Naked Eyes

#27 “DON’T LET IT END” – Styx

#26 “SOME KIND OF FRIEND” – Barry Manilow

#25 “IT MIGHT BE YOU” – Stephen Bishop

#24 “WELCOME TO HEARTLIGHT” – Kenny Loggins

#23 “FAITHFULLY” – Journey

#22 “MORNIN’” – Jarreau

LDD: “HOLD ON TIGHT” – E.L.O.

#21 “SEPARATE WAYS (WORLDS APART)” – Journey

AT40 Extra: “SUNDAY BLOODY SUNDAY” – U2

#20 “AFFAIR OF THE HEART” – Rick Springfield

#19 “TIME (CLOCK OF THE HEART)” – Culture Club

#18 “STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART” – Bryan Adams

#17 “MY LOVE” – Lionel Richie

#16 “RIO” – Duran Duran

#15 “PHOTOGRAPH” – Def Leppard

#14 “BILLIE JEAN” – Michael Jackson

#13 “FLASHDANCE…WHAT A FEELING” – Irene Cara

#12 “EVEN NOW” – Bob Seger

#11 “SOLITAIRE” – Laura Branigan

AT40 Extra: “I’M STILL STANDING” – Elton John

#10 “I WON’T HOLD YOU BACK” – Toto

#9 “LITTLE RED CORVETTE” – Prince

#8 “MR. ROBOTO” – Styx

#7 “SHE BLINDED ME WITH SCIENCE” – Thomas Dolby

LDD: “WEEKEND IN NEW ENGLAND” – Barry Manilow

#6 “OVERKILL” – Men At Work

#5 “DER KOMMISSAR” – After The Fire

#4 “COME ON EILEEN” – Dexys Midnight Runners

#3 “LET’S DANCE” – David Bowie

AT40 Extra: “OUR HOUSE” – Madness

#2 “JEOPARDY” – The Greg Kihn Band

#1 “BEAT IT” – Michael Jackson

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

