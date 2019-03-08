Casey Kasem's AT 40 from March 5, 1983

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, March 9, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: March 5, 1983!

LW#1: “BABY, COME TO ME” – Patti Austin w/James Ingram

#40 “DON’T TELL ME YOU LOVE ME” – Night Ranger

#39 “MAKE LOVE STAY” – Dan Fogelberg

#38 “TIED UP” – Olivia Newton-John

#37 “LITTLE TOO LATE” – Pat Benatar

#36 “POISON ARROW” – ABC

#35 “I’M ALIVE” – Neil Diamond

#34 “JEOPARDY” – The Greg Kihn Band

#33 “THE WOMAN IN ME” – Donna Summer

#32 “MY KIND OF LADY” – Supertramp

#31 “DER KOMMISSAR” – After The Fire

AT40 Extra: “CHANGE OF HEART” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

#30 “DREAMIN’ IS EASY” – Steel Breeze

#29 “YOU CAN’T HURRY LOVE” – Phil Collins

#28 “I’VE GOT A ROCK ‘N ROLL HEART” – Eric Clapton

#27 “AFRICA” – Toto

#26 “ON THE LOOSE” – Saga

#25 “COME ON EILEEN” – Dexys Midnight Runners

#24 “HEART TO HEART” – Kenny Loggins

#23 “GOODY TWO SHOES” – Adam Ant

#22 “I KNOW THERE’S SOMETHING GOING ON” – Frida

#21 “FALL IN LOVE WITH ME” – Earth, Wind & Fire

LDD: “THROUGH THE YEARS” – Kenny Rogers

AT40 Extra: “BEAT IT” – Michael Jackson

#20 “MR. ROBOTO” – Styx

#19 “BREAKING US IN TWO” – Joe Jackson

#18 “ONE ON ONE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#17 “ALLENTOWN” – Billy Joel

#16 “TWILIGHT ZONE” – Golden Earring

#15 “SEPARATE WAYS (WORLDS APART)” – Journey

#14 “DOWN UNDER” – Men At Work

#13 “YOUR LOVE IS DRIVING ME CRAZY” – Sammy Hagar

#12 “ALL RIGHT” – Christopher Cross

#11 “YOU ARE” – Lionel Richie

#10 “PASS THE DUTCHIE” – Musical Youth

AT40 Extra: “IT MIGHT BE YOU” – Stephen Bishop

#9 “BACK ON THE CHAIN GANG” – The Pretenders

#8 “WE’VE GOT TONIGHT” – Kenny Rogers & Sheena Easton

#7 “YOU AND I” – Eddie Rabbitt & Crystal Gayle

LDD: “THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD” – The Beatles

#6 “BABY, COME TO ME” – Patti Austin w/James Ingram

#5 “HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF” – Duran Duran

#4 “DO YOU REALLY WANT TO HURT ME” – Culture Club

#3 “STRAY CAT STRUT” – The Stray Cats

AT40 Extra: “LOVE MY WAY” – The Psychedelic Furs

#2 “SHAME ON THE MOON” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#1 “BILLIE JEAN” – Michael Jackson

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

