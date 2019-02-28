Casey Kasem's AT 40 from March 1, 1986

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “CALLING AMERICA” – Electric Light Orchestra

#39 “TENDER LOVE” – Force M.D.’s

#38 “NO EASY WAY OUT” – Robert Tepper

#37 “NEEDLES AND PINS” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/Stevie Nicks

#36 “GOODBYE IS FOREVER” – Arcadia

#35 “HE’LL NEVER LOVE YOU (LIKE I DO)” – Freddie Jackson

LDD: “MEMORY” – Barry Manilow

#34 “NIGHT MOVES” – Marilyn Martin

#33 “MANIC MONDAY” – The Bangles

#32 “THE SUN ALWAYS SHINES ON T.V.” – a-ha

AT40 Extra: “SO FAR AWAY” – Dire Straits

#31 “ANOTHER NIGHT” – Aretha Franklin

#30 “LET’S GO ALL THE WAY” – Sly Fox

#29 “ROCK ME AMADEUS” – Falco

#28 “DIGITAL DISPLAY” – Ready For The World

#27 “(HOW TO BE A) MILLIONAIRE” – ABC

#26 “BEAT’S SO LONELY” – Charlie Sexton

#25 “THIS COULD BE THE NIGHT” – Loverboy

#24 “I’M YOUR MAN” – Wham!

#23 “WHAT YOU NEED” – INXS

#22 “STAGES” – ZZ Top

#21 “SANCTIFY YOURSELF” – Simple Minds

AT40 Extra: “WEST END GIRLS” – Pet Shop Boys

#20 “THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR” – Dionne & Friends

#19 “NIKITA” – Elton John

#18 “DAY BY DAY” – The Hooters

#17 “R.O.C.K IN THE U.S.A. (A SALUTE TO 60’s ROCK)” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#16 “RUSSIANS” – Sting

#15 “CONGA” – Miami Sound Machine

#14 “BURNING HEART” – Survivor

#13 “TARZAN BOY” – Baltimora

#12 “KING FOR A DAY” – The Thompson Twins

#11 “A LOVE BIZARRE” – Sheila E.

#10 “THESE DREAMS” – Heart

AT40 Extra: “THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW” – Mickey Dolenz & Peter Tork of The Monkees

#9 “SECRET LOVERS” – Atlantic Starr

#8 “SILENT RUNNING” – Mike & The Mechanics

#7 “LIFE IN A NORTHERN TOWN” – The Dream Academy

#6 “WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH, THE TOUGH GET GOING” – Billy Ocean

#5 “THE SWEETEST TABOO” – Sade

LDD: “EMPTY GARDEN (HEY HEY JOHNNY)” – Elton John

#4 “LIVING IN AMERICA” – James Brown

#3 “SARA” – Starship

AT40 Extra: “ADDICTED TO LOVE” – Robert Palmer

#2 “HOW WILL I KNOW” – Whitney Houston

#1 “KYRIE” – Mr. Mister

