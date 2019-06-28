Casey Kasem's AT 40 from June 29, 1985!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “WAKE UP (NEXT TO YOU)” – Graham Parker & The Shot

#39 “WHAT ABOUT LOVE” – Heart

#38 “YOU SPIN ME ROUND (LIKE A RECORD)” – Dead Or Alive

#37 “LITTLE BY LITTLE” – Robert Plant

#36 “THE NEVERENDING STORY” – Limahl

#35 “SHOUT” – Tears For Fears

#34 “NEVER SURRENDER” – Corey Hart

#33 “WHO’S HOLDING DONNA NOW” – DeBarge

LDD: “SOLID” – Ashford & Simpson

#32 “PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE” – Depeche Mode

#31 “POSSESSION OBSESSION” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

AT40 Extra: “ALL YOU ZOMBIES” – The Hooters

#30 “BANG A GONG (GET IT ON)” – The Power Station

#29 “CANNONBALL” – Supertramp

#28 “JUST AS I AM” – Air Supply

#27 “19” – Paul Hardcastle

#26 “GETCHA BACK” – The Beach Boys

#25 “FRESH” – Kool & The Gang

#24 “AXEL F” – Harold Faltermeyer

#23 “TOUGH ALL OVER” – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

#22 “CRAZY IN THE NIGHT (BARKING AT AIRPLANES)” – Kim Carnes

#21 “EVERYTHING SHE WANTS” – Wham!

#20 “SENTIMENTAL STREET” – Night Ranger

AT40 Extra: “SUMMER OF ’69” – Bryan Adams

#19 “IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY SET THEM FREE” – Sting

#18 “SUDDENLY” – Billy Ocean

#17 “GLORY DAYS” – Bruce Springsteen

#16 “SMUGGLER’S BLUES” – Glenn Frey

#15 “THE GOONIES ‘R’ GOOD ENOUGH” – Cyndi Lauper

#14 “EVERYTIME YOU GO AWAY” – Paul Young

#13 “YOU GIVE GOOD LOVE” – Whitney Houston

#12 “VOICES CARRY” – ‘Til Tuesday

#11 “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” – Katrina & The Waves

#10 “IN MY HOUSE” – The Mary Jane Girls

AT40 Extra: “THE POWER OF LOVE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#9 “THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER” – Howard Jones

#8 “WOULD I LIE TO YOU” – Eurythmics

LDD: “LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY” – Deniece Williams

#7 “EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD” – Tears For Fears

#6 “THE SEARCH IS OVER” – Survivor

#5 “ANGEL” – Madonna

#4 “RASPBERRY BERET” – Prince

#3 “A VIEW TO A KILL” – Duran Duran

AT40 Extra: “ST. ELMO’S FIRE (MAN IN MOTION)” – John Parr

#2 “SUSSUDIO” – Phil Collins

#1 “HEAVEN” – Bryan Adams

