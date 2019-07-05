Casey Kasem's AT 40 from July 4, 1987!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, July 6, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: July 4, 1987!

#40 “SEVEN WONDERS” – Fleetwood Mac

#39 “HEARTS ON FIRE” – Bryan Adams

#38 “FLAMES OF PARADISE” – Jennifer Rush with Elton John

#37 “LUKA” – Suzanne Vega

#36 “BACK IN THE HIGH LIFE” – Steve Winwood

#35 “THE LADY IN RED” – Chris DeBurgh

#34 “ONLY IN MY DREAMS” – Debbie Gibson

#33 “MOONLIGHTING” – Al Jarreau

#32 “WOT’S IT TO YA” – Robbie Nevil

#31 “SOUL CITY” – The Partland Brothers

#30/LDD: “YOU KEEP ME HANGIN’ ON” – Kim Wilde

AT40 Extra: “LA BAMBA” – Los Lobos

#29 “CROSS MY BROKEN HEART” – The Jets

#28 “HAPPY” – Surface

#27 “I’D STILL SAY YES” – Klymaxx

#26 “THE PLEASURE PRINCIPLE” – Janet Jackson

#25 “MEET ME HALFWAY” – Kenny Loggins

#24 “KISS HIM GOODBYE” – The Nylons

#23 “SWEET SIXTEEN” – Billy Idol

#22 “ENDLESS NIGHTS” – Eddie Money

#21 “I WANT YOUR SEX” – George Michael

#20 “RHYTHM IS GONNA GET YOU” – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

AT40 Extra: “HERE I GO AGAIN” – Whitesnake

#19 “HEART AND SOUL” – T’Pau

#18 “WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE” – Bon Jovi

#17 “I STILL HAVEN’T FOUND WHAT I’M LOOKING FOR” – U2

LDD: “HEARTLIGHT” – Neil Diamond

#16 “GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS” – Mötley Crüe

#15 “EVERY LITTLE KISS” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#14 “LESSONS IN LOVE” – Level 42

#13 “DIAMONDS” – Herb Alpert (vocals by Janet Jackson & Lisa Keith)

#12 “ALWAYS” – Atlantic Starr

#11 “SOMETHING SO STRONG” – Crowded House

AT40 Extra: “WHEN SMOKEY SINGS” – ABC

#10 “FUNKYTOWN” – Pseudo Echo

#9 “POINT OF NO RETURN” – Exposé

#8 “JUST TO SEE HER” – Smokey Robinson

#7 “DON’T DISTURB THIS GROOVE” – The System

#6 “IN TOO DEEP” – Genesis

#5 “SONGBIRD” – Kenny G

#4 “HEAD TO TOE” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam

#3 “SHAKEDOWN” – Bob Seger

AT40 Extra: “WHO’S THAT GIRL” – Madonna

#2 “ALONE” – Heart

#1 “I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (WHO LOVES ME)” – Whitney Houston

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.