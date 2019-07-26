Casey Kasem's AT 40 from July 28, 1984!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “BOYS DO FALL IN LOVE” – Robin Gibb

#39 “SHE BOP” – Cyndi Lauper

#38 “10-9-8” – Face To Face

#37 “THE WARRIOR” – Scandal f/Patty Smyth

#36 “THE GLAMOROUS LIFE” – Sheila E.

#35 “IF THIS IS IT” – Huey Lewis & The News

#34 “LIGHTS OUT” – Peter Wolf

#33 “TURN TO YOU” – The Go-Go’s

#32 “ROCK ME TONITE” – Billy Squier

#31 “ALIBIS” – Sergio Mendes

#30 “SEXY GIRL” – Glenn Frey

AT40 Extra: “CRUEL SUMMER” – Bananarama

#29 “MISSING YOU” – John Waite

#28 “NO WAY OUT” – Jefferson Starship

#27 “THE HEART OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL” – Huey Lewis & The News

#26 “ROMANCING THE STONE” – Eddy Grant

#25 “SHE’S MINE” – Steve Perry

#24 “DANCE HALL DAYS” – Wang Chung

#23 “ROUND AND ROUND” – Ratt

#22 “I’M FREE (HEAVEN HELPS THE MAN)” – Kenny Loggins

#21 “THE REFLEX” – Duran Duran

LDD: “HELLO” – Lionel Richie

AT40 Extra: “GO INSANE” – Lindsey Buckingham

#20 “PANAMA” – Van Halen

#19 “SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT” – Corey Hart

#18 “IF EVER YOU’RE IN MY ARMS AGAIN” – Peabo Bryson

#17 “SELF CONTROL” – Laura Branigan

#16 “MAGIC” – The Cars

#15 “STUCK ON YOU” – Lionel Richie

#14 “DOCTOR! DOCTOR!” – Thompson Twins

#13 “I CAN DREAM ABOUT YOU” – Dan Hartman

#12 “ALMOST PARADISE” – Mike Reno & Ann Wilson

#11 “BREAKIN’…THERE’S NO STOPPING US” – Ollie & Jerry

#10 “JUMP (FOR MY LOVE)” – The Pointer Sisters

AT40 Extra: “WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT” – Twisted Sister

#9 “WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT” – Tina Turner

#8 “LEGS” – ZZ Top

#7 “SAD SONGS (SAY SO MUCH)” – Elton John

#6 “INFATUATION” – Rod Stewart

LDD: “STILL” – The Commodores

#5 “EYES WITHOUT A FACE” – Billy Idol

#4 “STATE OF SHOCK” – The Jacksons (with Mick Jagger)

#3 “DANCING IN THE DARK” – Bruce Springsteen

AT40 Extra: “WHEN YOU CLOSE YOUR EYES” – Night Ranger

#2 “GHOSTBUSTERS” – Ray Parker, Jr.

#1 “WHEN DOVES CRY” – Prince

