Casey Kasem's AT 40 from July 19, 1986!

#40 “DANCING ON THE CEILING” – Lionel Richie

#39 “BABY LOVE” – Regina

#38 “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY” – Berlin

#37 “MOUNTAINS” – Prince & The Revolution

#36 “ONE STEP CLOSER TO YOU” – Gavin Christopher

#35 “ALL THE LOVE IN THE WORLD” – The Outfield

#34 “VENUS” – Bananarama

#33 “HYPERACTIVE” – Robert Palmer

#32 “SWEET FREEDOM” – Michael McDonald

#31 “THE EDGE OF HEAVEN” – Wham!

AT40 Extra: “A KIND OF MAGIC” – Queen

#30 “SUZANNE” – Journey

LDD: “CHERISH” – Kool & The Gang

#29 “TAKE IT EASY” – Andy Taylor

#28 “RUMORS” – Timex Social Club

#27 “HIGHER LOVE” – Steve Winwood

#26 “LIKE NO OTHER NIGHT” – .38 Special

#25 “YOU SHOULD BE MINE (THE WOO WOO SONG)” – Jeffrey Osborne

#24 “CRUSH ON YOU” – The Jets

#23 “ON MY OWN” – Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald

#22 “DREAMS” – Van Halen

AT40 Extra: “MONEY$ TOO TIGHT (TO MENTION)” – Simply Red

#21 “SECRET SEPARATION” – The Fixx

#20 “TUFF ENUFF” – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

#19 “NO ONE IS TO BLAME” – Howard Jones

#18 “DIGGING YOUR SCENE” – The Blow Monkeys

#17 “WE DON’T HAVE TO TAKE OUR CLOTHES OFF” – Jermaine Stewart

#16 “LIKE A ROCK” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

LDD: “WE ARE FAMILY” – Sister Sledge

#15 “MODERN WOMAN” – Billy Joel

#14 “WHEN THE HEART RULES THE MIND” – GTR

#13 “OPPORTUNITIES (LET’S MAKE LOTS OF MONEY)” – Pet Shop Boys

#12 “PAPA DON’T PREACH” – Madonna

AT40 Extra: “TWO OF HEARTS” – Stacey Q

#11 “MAD ABOUT YOU” – Belinda Carlisle

#10 “LOVE TOUCH” – Rod Stewart

#9/LDD: “YOUR WILDEST DREAMS” – The Moody Blues

#8 “THERE’LL BE SAD SONGS (TO MAKE YOU CRY)” – Billy Ocean

#7 “GLORY OF LOVE” – Peter Cetera

#6 “WHO’S JOHNNY” – El DeBarge

#5 “HOLDING BACK THE YEARS” – Simply Red

#4 “DANGER ZONE” – Kenny Loggins

#3 “NASTY” – Janet Jackson

AT40 Extra: “THE CAPTAIN OF HER HEART” – Double

#2 “SLEDGEHAMMER” – Peter Gabriel

#1 “INVISIBLE TOUCH” – Genesis

