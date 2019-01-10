Casey Kasem's AT 40 from January 19, 1985

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, January 12, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: January 19, 1985!

#40 “THE OLD MAN DOWN THE ROAD” – John Fogerty

#39 “MISTAKE NO. 3” – Culture Club

#38 “IN NEON” – Elton John

#37 “THE HEAT IS ON” – Glenn Frey

#36 “SUGAR WALLS” – Sheena Easton

#35 “NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS” – Paul McCartney

#34 “MONEY CHANGES EVERYTHING” – Cyndi Lauper

#33 “TENDER YEARS” – John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

#32 “MISLED” – Kool & The Gang

#31 “BRUCE” – Rick Springfield

#30 “JUNGLE LOVE” – The Time

AT40 Extra: “MISSING YOU” – Diana Ross

#29 “I FEEL FOR YOU” – Chaka Khan

#28 “FOOLISH HEART” – Steve Perry

#27 “OPERATOR” – Midnight Starr

LDD: “LEADER OF THE BAND” – Dan Fogelberg

#26 “CALL TO THE HEART” – Guiffria

#25 “SOLID” – Ashford & Simpson

#24 “UNDERSTANDING” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#23 “LOVE LIGHT IN FLIGHT” – Stevie Wonder

#22 “OUT OF TOUCH” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#21 “METHOD OF MODERN LOVE” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

AT40 Extra: “TENDERNESS” – General Public

#20 “NEUTRON DANCE” – The Pointer Sisters

#19 “VALOTTE” – Julian Lennon

#18 “DO WHAT YOU DO” – Jermaine Jackson

#17 “JAMIE” – Ray Parker, Jr.

LDD: “THEME FROM MAHOGANY (DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU’RE GOING TO)” – Diana Ross

#16 “LOVERBOY” – Billy Ocean

#15 “COOL IT NOW” – New Edition

#14 “I WOULD DIE 4 U” – Prince & The Revolution

#13 “DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS” – Band Aid

#12 “THE BOYS OF SUMMER” – Don Henley

#11 “SEA OF LOVE” – The Honeydrippers

AT40 Extra: “LOVERGIRL” – Teena Marie

#10 “CARELESS WHISPER” – Wham! featuring George Michael

#9 “BORN IN THE USA” – Bruce Springsteen

#8 “WE BELONG” – Pat Benatar

#7 “THE WILD BOYS” – Duran Duran

#6 “RUN TO YOU” – Bryan Adams

#5 “EASY LOVER” – Philip Bailey (with Phil Collins)

#4 “I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IS” – Foreigner

#3 “YOU’RE THE INSPIRATION” – Chicago

AT40 Extra: “NAUGHTY NAUGHTY” – John Parr

#2 “ALL I NEED” – Jack Wagner

#1 “LIKE A VIRGIN” – Madonna

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

