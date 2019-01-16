Casey Kasem's AT 40 from January 17, 1987

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, January 19, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: January 17, 1987!

LW #2: “NOTORIOUS” – Duran Duran

LW #1: “WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN” – The Bangles

#40 “JACOB’S LADDER” – Huey Lewis & The News

#39 “THE NEXT TIME I FALL” – Peter Cetera with Amy Grant

#38 “FOR TONIGHT” – Nancy Martinez

#37 “STAY THE NIGHT” – Benjamin Orr

#36 “THE FUTURE’S SO BRIGHT, I GOTTA WEAR SHADES” – Timbuk 3

Extra: “BILLIE JEAN” – Michael Jackson

#35 “TO BE A LOVER” – Billy Idol

#34 “TALK TO ME” – Chico DeBarge

#33 “NOBODY’S FOOL” – Cinderella

#32 “YOU GOT IT ALL” – The Jets

AT40 Extra: “DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER” – Crowded House

#31 “STOP TO LOVE” – Luther Vandross

#30 “TWO PEOPLE” – Tina Turner

#29 “LOVE YOU DOWN” – Ready For The World

#28 “THIS IS THE TIME” – Billy Joel

#27 “BALLERINA GIRL” – Lionel Richie

#26 “WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME?” – Chicago

#25 “FALLING IN LOVE (UH-OH)” – Miami Sound Machine

LDD: “NEVER SURRENDER” – Corey Hart

#24 “DON’T GET ME WRONG” – The Pretenders

#23 “WE’RE READY” – Boston

#22 “LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER” – Bon Jovi

AT40 Extra: “BIG TIME” – Peter Gabriel

#21 “COMING AROUND AGAIN” – Carly Simon

#20 “KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF” – Georgia Satellites

#19 “ALL I WANTED” – Kansas

#18 “STAND BY ME” – Ben E. King

#17 “LOVE IS FOREVER” – Billy Ocean

#16 “TOUCH ME (I WANT YOUR BODY)” – Samantha Fox

#15 “THE WAY IT IS” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#14 “WAR (LIVE)” – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

#13 “CHANGE OF HEART” – Cyndi Lauper

LDD: “SUDDENLY” – Billy Ocean

#12 “SOMEDAY” – Glass Tiger

#11 “VICTORY” – Kool & The Gang

AT40 Extra: “BRAND NEW LOVER” – Dead Or Alive

#10 “EVERYBODY HAVE FUN TONIGHT” – Wang Chung

#9 “IS THIS LOVE” – Survivor

#8 “LAND OF CONFUSION” – Genesis

#7 “OPEN YOUR HEART” – Madonna

#6 “CONTROL” – Janet Jackson

#5 “AT THIS MOMENT (LIVE)” – Billy Vera & The Beaters

LDD: “ENDLESS LOVE” – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

#4 “WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN” – The Bangles

#3 “NOTORIOUS” – Duran Duran

AT40 Extra: “I WANNA GO BACK” – Eddie Money

#2 “C’EST LA VIE” – Robbie Nevil

#1 “SHAKE YOU DOWN” – Gregory Abbott

