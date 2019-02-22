Casey Kasem's AT 40 from February 21, 1987!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, February 23 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: February 21, 1987!

#40 “WE CONNECT” – Stacey Q

#39 “SHAKE YOU DOWN” – Gregory Abbott

#38 “DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER” – Crowded House

#37 “LEAN ON ME” – Club Nouveau

#36 “TONIGHT, TONIGHT, TONIGHT” – Genesis

#35 “LET’S GO!” – Wang Chung

LDD: “RAINBOW CONNECTION” – Kermit (Jim Henson)

#34 “THE FINAL COUNTDOWN” – Europe

#33 “STAY THE NIGHT” – Benjamin Orr

#32 “LAND OF CONFUSION” – Genesis

AT40 Extra: “WHERE’S THE PARTY” – Madonna

#31 “CANDY” – Cameo

#30 “SOMEDAY” – Glass Tiger

#29 “C’EST LA VIE” – Robbie Nevil

#28 “COME GO WITH ME” – Exposé

#27 “FACTS OF LOVE” – Jeff Lorber (f/Karyn White)

#26 “NOTHING’S GONNA STOP US NOW” – Starship

#25 “BRAND NEW LOVER” – Dead Or Alive

#24 “CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE” – Corey Hart

#23 “I WANNA GO BACK” – Eddie Money

#22 “LET’S WAIT AWHILE” – Janet Jackson

#21 “TALK TO ME” – Chico DeBarge

AT40 Extra: “WALKING DOWN YOUR STREET” – The Bangles

#20 “WE’RE READY” – Boston

#19 “MANDOLIN RAIN” – Bruce Hornsby & The Range

#18 “I’LL BE ALRIGHT WITHOUT YOU” – Journey

#17 “STOP TO LOVE” – Luther Vandross

#16 “AT THIS MOMENT” – Billy Vera & The Beaters

#15 “NOBODY’S FOOL” – Cinderella

#14 “(YOU GOTTA) FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT (TO PARTY!)” – The Beastie Boys

#13 “BIG TIME” – Peter Gabriel

#12 “RESPECT YOURSELF” – Bruce Willis

#11 “SOMEWHERE OUT THERE” – Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram

AT40 Extra: “THE LADY IN RED” – Chris DeBurgh

#10 “CHANGE OF HEART” – Cyndi Lauper

#9 “LOVE YOU DOWN” – Ready For The World

#8 “OPEN YOUR HEART” – Madonna

#7 “BALLERINA GIRL” – Lionel Richie

#6 “YOU GOT IT ALL” – The Jets

#5 “TOUCH ME (I WANT YOUR BODY)” – Samantha Fox

LDD: “SO FAR AWAY” – Dire Straits

#4 “JACOB’S LADDER” – Huey Lewis & The News

#3 “WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME?” – Chicago

AT40 Extra: “THE FINER THINGS” – Steve Winwood

#2 “KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF” – The Georgia Satellites

#1 “LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER” – Bon Jovi

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

