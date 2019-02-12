Casey Kasem's AT 40 from February 21, 1981

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, February 16, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: February 21, 1981!

LW#1: “CELEBRATION” – Kool & The Gang

#40 “KILLIN’ TIME” – Fred Knoblock & Susan Anton

#39 “DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME” – The Police

#38 “PRECIOUS TO ME” – Phil Seymour

#37 “BACK IN BLACK” – AC/DC

#36 “(GHOST) RIDERS IN THE SKY” – The Outlaws

#35 “GUILTY” – Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb

#34 “LOVE ON THE ROCKS” – Neil Diamond

#33 “FADE AWAY” – Bruce Springsteen

LDD: “BABY, I’M-A WANT YOU” – Bread

#32 “SEVEN BRIDGES ROAD” – The Eagles

Extra: “CHAPEL OF LOVE” – The Dixie Cups

AT40 Extra: “JUST ONCE” – Quincy Jones w/James Ingram

#31 “AH! LEAH!” – Donnie Iris

#30 “LIVING IN A FANTASY” – Leo Sayer

#29 “IT’S MY TURN” – Diana Ross

#28 “KISS ON MY LIST” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#27 “HEARTS ON FIRE” – Randy Meisner

#26 “WHAT KIND OF FOOL” –Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb

#25 “SMOKEY MOUNTAIN RAIN” – Ronnie Milsap

#24 “GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” – The Alan Parsons Project

#23 “TREAT ME RIGHT” – Pat Benatar

#22 “HEARTBREAK HOTEL” – The Jacksons

#21 “A LITTLE IN LOVE” – Cliff Richard

Extra: “SHAKE, RATTLE & ROLL” – Bill Haley & His Comets

AT40 Extra: “ANGEL OF THE MORNING” – Juice Newton

#20 “MISS SUN” – Boz Scaggs

#19 “RAPTURE” – Blondie

#18 “TOGETHER” – Tierra

#17 “HELLO AGAIN” – Neil Diamond

#16 “EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD” – Air Supply

#15 “CRYING” – Don McLean

#14 “I AIN’T GONNA STAND FOR IT” – Stevie Wonder

#13 “(JUST LIKE) STARTING OVER” – John Lennon

#12 “THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL” – ᗅᗺᗷᗅ

#11 “PASSION” – Rod Stewart

Extra: “A WORLD WITHOUT LOVE” – Peter & Gordon

AT40 Extra: “SOMEBODY’S KNOCKIN’” – Terri Gibbs

#10 “HEY NINETEEN” – Steely Dan

#9 “SAME OLD LANG SYNE” – Dan Fogelberg

#8 “GIVING IT UP FOR YOUR LOVE” – Delbert McClinton

#7 “THE BEST OF TIMES” – Styx

#6 “KEEP ON LOVING YOU” – R.E.O. Speedwagon

LDD: “WOMAN IN LOVE” – Barbra Streisand

#5 “THE TIDE IS HIGH” – Blondie

#4 “WOMAN” – John Lennon

#3 “CELEBRATION” – Kool & The Gang

AT40 Extra: “I LOVE YOU” – Climax Blues Band

#2 “I LOVE A RAINY NIGHT” – Eddie Rabbitt

#1 “9 TO 5” – Dolly Parton

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.