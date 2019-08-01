Casey Kasem's AT 40 from August 3, 1985!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “I WONDER IF I TAKE YOU HOME” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam With Full Force

#39 “SMOKIN’ IN THE BOYS ROOM” – Mötley Crüe

#38 “NOT ENOUGH LOVE IN THE WORLD” – Don Henley

#37 “FREEDOM” – Wham!

#36 “POP LIFE” – Prince & The Revolution

#35 “LIFE IN ONE DAY” – Howard Jones

#34 “DARE ME” – The Pointer Sisters

#33 “FIND A WAY” – Amy Grant

#32 “MYSTERY LADY” – Billy Ocean

#31 “CHERISH” – Kool & The Gang

#30 “INVINCIBLE” – Pat Benatar

AT40 Extra: “BACK IN TIME” – Huey Lewis & The News

#29 “DON’T LOSE MY NUMBER” – Phil Collins

#28 “WOULD I LIE TO YOU” – Eurythmics

LDD: “NEVER ENDING STORY” – Limahl

#27 “STATE OF THE HEART” – Rick Springfield

#26 “YOU’RE ONLY HUMAN (SECOND WIND)” – Billy Joel

#25 “JUST AS I AM” – Air Supply

#24 “THE SEARCH IS OVER” – Survivor

#23 “VOICES CARRY’ – ‘Til Tuesday

#22 “SUSSUDIO” – Phil Collins

#21 “ROCK ME TONIGHT (FOR OLD TIME’S SAKE)” – Freddie Jackson

AT40 Extra: “CRY” – Godley & Crème

#20 “WE DON’T NEED ANOTHER HERO (THUNDERDOME)” – Tina Turner

#19 “19” – Paul Hardcastle

#18 “ST. ELMO’S FIRE (MAN IN MOTION)” – John Parr

#17 “WHAT ABOUT LOVE” – Heart

#16 “YOU SPIN ME ROUND (LIKE A RECORD)” – Dead Or Alive

#15 “SUMMER OF ’69” – Bryan Adams

#14 “RASPBERRY BERET” – Prince & The Revolution

#13 “PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE” – Depeche Mode

#12 “FREEWAY OF LOVE” – Aretha Franklin

#11 “A VIEW TO A KILL” – Duran Duran

#10 “WHO’S HOLDING DONNA NOW” – DeBarge

AT40 Extra: “TAKE ON ME” – a-ha

#9 “BANG A GONG (GET IT ON)” – The Power Station

#8 “SENTIMENTAL STREET” – Night Ranger

#7 “POWER OF LOVE” – Huey Lewis & The News

#6 “NEVER SURRENDER” – Corey Hart

LDD: “FAITHFULLY” – Journey

#5 “GLORY DAYS” – Bruce Springsteen

#4 “YOU GIVE GOOD LOVE” – Whitney Houston

#3 “IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY SET THEM FREE” – Sting

AT40 Extra: “DRESS YOU UP” – Madonna

#2 “EVERY TIME YOU GO AWAY” – Paul Young

#1 “SHOUT” – Tears For Fears

