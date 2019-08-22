Casey Kasem's AT 40 from August 27, 1983!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, August 24, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: August 27, 1983!

LW #1: “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE” – The Police

#40 “SAVED BY ZERO” – The Fixx

#39 “YOU’RE DRIVING ME OUT OF MY MIND” – The Little River Band

#38 “LADY LOVE ME” – George Benson

#37 “KING OF PAIN” – The Police

#36 “ALL TIME HIGH” – Rita Coolidge

#35 “KISS THE BRIDE” – Elton John

#34 “DON’T YOU GET SO MAD” – Jeffrey Osborne

#33 “NEVER GONNA LET YOU GO” – Sergio Mendes (vocals by Joe Pizzulo & Leeza Miller)

#32 “TRUE” – Spandau Ballet

#31 “ELECTRIC AVENUE” – Eddy Grant

AT40 Extra: “TELL HER NO” – Juice Newton

#30 “FAR FROM OVER” – Frank Stallone

#29 “DEAD GIVEAWAY” – Shalamar

#28 “(SHE’S) SEXY + 17” – Stray Cats

#27 “HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO LIVE WITHOUT YOU” – Laura Branigan

#26 “MAKING LOVE OUT OF NOTHING AT ALL” – Air Supply

#25 “ROCK OF AGES” – Def Leppard

LDD: “IT MIGHT BE YOU” – Stephen Bishop

#24 “PROMISES, PROMISES” – Naked Eyes

#23 “AFTER THE FALL” – Journey

#22 “FLASHDANCE…WHAT A FEELING” – Irene Cara

AT40 Extra: “ISLANDS IN THE STREAM” – Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton

#21 “HUMAN TOUCH” – Rick Springfield

#20 “TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART” – Bonnie Tyler

#19 “ROCK ’N’ ROLL IS KING” – ELO

#18 “TAKE ME TO HEART” – Quarterflash

#17 “HOT GIRLS IN LOVE” – Loverboy

#16 “DON’T CRY” – Asia

#15 “IS THERE SOMETHING I SHOULD KNOW” – Duran Duran

#14 “LAWYERS IN LOVE” – Jackson Browne

#13 “HUMAN NATURE” – Michael Jackson

#12 “TELL HER ABOUT IT” – Billy Joel

#11 “THE SAFETY DANCE” – Men Without Hats

AT40 Extra: “TELEFONE (LONG DISTANCE LOVE AFFAIR)” – Sheena Easton

#10 “CHINA GIRL” – David Bowie

#9 “I’LL TUMBLE 4 YA” – Culture Club

LDD: “TAKE YOUR TIME (DO IT RIGHT)” – The S.O.S. Band

#8 “(KEEP FEELING) FASCINATION” – The Human League

#7 “STAND BACK” – Stevie Nicks

#6 “IT’S A MISTAKE” – Men At Work

#5 “PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ” – Taco

#4 “SHE WORKS HARD FOR THE MONEY” – Donna Summer

#3 “MANIAC” – Michael Sembello

AT40 Extra: “ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER” – The Fixx

#2 “SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)” – Eurythmics

#1 “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE” – The Police

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80's!

