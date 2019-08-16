Casey Kasem's AT 40 from August 16, 1986!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

#40 “TWO OF HEARTS” – Stacey Q

#39 “DREAMTIME” – Daryl Hall

#38 “TAKE IT EASY” – Andy Taylor

#37 “MODERN WOMAN” – Billy Joel

#36 “DIGGING YOUR SCENE” – The Blow Monkeys

#35 “HANGING ON A HEART ATTACK” – Device

#34 “THE CAPTAIN OF HER HEART” – Double

#33 “LOVE ZONE” – Billy Ocean

#32 “TAKEN IN” – Mike & The Mechanics

LDD: “JUST AS I AM” – Air Supply

AT40 Extra: “THROWING IT ALL AWAY” – Genesis

#31 “DON’T FORGET ME (WHEN I’M GONE)” – Glass Tiger

#30 “WALK THIS WAY” – Run-D.M.C.

#29 “OPPORTUNITIES (LET’S MAKE LOTS OF MONEY)” – Pet Shop Boys

#28 “RUMBLESEAT” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#27 “MAN SIZE LOVE” – Klymaxx

#26 “NASTY” – Janet Jackson

#25 “THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW” – Micky Dolenz & Peter Tork of The Monkees

#24 “STUCK WITH YOU” – Huey Lewis & The News

#23 “YANKEE ROSE” – David Lee Roth

#22 “ONE STEP CLOSER TO YOU” – Gavin Christopher

LDD: “TRULY” – Lionel Richie

AT40 Extra: “HEAVEN IN YOUR EYES” – Loverboy

#21 “INVISIBLE TOUCH” – Genesis

#20 “WORDS GET IN THE WAY” – Miami Sound Machine

#19 “ALL THE LOVE IN THE WORLD” – The Outfield

#18 “BABY LOVE” – Regina

#17 “SUZANNE” – Journey

#16 “DANGER ZONE” – Kenny Loggins

#15 “FRIENDS AND LOVERS” – Gloria Loring & Carl Anderson

#14 “YOU SHOULD BE MINE (THE WOO WOO SONG)” – Jeffrey Osborne

#13 “SLEDGEHAMMER” – Peter Gabriel

#12 “SWEET FREEDOM” – Michael McDonald

#11 “LOVE TOUCH” – Rod Stewart

AT40 Extra: “LOVE WALKS IN” – Van Halen

#10 “THE EDGE OF HEAVEN” – Wham!

#9 “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY” – Berlin

LDD: “YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL” – Joe Cocker

#8 “RUMORS” – The Timex Social Club

#7 “DANCING ON THE CEILING” – Lionel Richie

#6 “VENUS” – Bananarama

#5 “WE DON’T HAVE TO TAKE OUR CLOTHES OFF” – Jermaine Stewart

#4 “HIGHER LOVE” – Steve Winwood

#3 “MAD ABOUT YOU” – Belinda Carlisle

AT40 Extra: “WHEN I THINK OF YOU” – Janet Jackson

#2 “GLORY OF LOVE” – Peter Cetera

#1 “PAPA DON’T PREACH” – Madonna

