Casey Kasem's AT 40 from April 6, 1985!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, April 13, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: April 6, 1985!

#40 “WHY CAN’T I HAVE YOU” – The Cars

#39 “CALIFORNIA GIRLS” – David Lee Roth

#38 “EVERYTHING SHE WANTS” – Wham!

#37 “FOREVER MAN” – Eric Clapton

#36 “DON’T COME AROUND HERE NO MORE” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

#35 “NEW ATTITUDE” – Patti LaBelle

#34 “ROCK AND ROLL GIRLS” – John Fogerty

#33 “SAVE A PRAYER” – Duran Duran

#32 “SOME THINGS ARE BETTER LEFT UNSAID” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#31 “TAKE ME WITH U” – Prince & The Revolution w/Apollonia

#30 “LUCKY” – Greg Kihn

#29 “RADIOACTIVE” – The Firm

AT40 Extra: “SUDDENLY” – Billy Ocean

#28 “SMOOTH OPERATOR” – Sade

#27 “CARELESS WHISPER” – Wham!

LDD: “WAITING FOR A GIRL LIKE YOU” – Foreigner

#26 “RELAX” – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

#25 “THAT WAS YESTERDAY” – Foreigner

#24 “SOME LIKE IT HOT” – The Power Station

#23 “ONLY THE YOUNG” – Journey

#22 “KEEPING THE FAITH” – Billy Joel

#21 “ALONG COMES A WOMAN” – Chicago

#20 “ALL SHE WANTS TO DO IS DANCE” – Don Henley

AT40 Extra: “ONE LONELY NIGHT” – REO Speedwagon

#19 “ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK” – Murray Head

#18 “DON’T YOU (FORGET ABOUT ME)” – Simple Minds

#17 “THE HEAT IS ON” – Glenn Frey

#16 “PRIVATE DANCER” – Tina Turner

#15 “HIGH ON YOU” – Survivor

#14 “OBSESSION” – Animotion

#13 “MISSING YOU” – Diana Ross

#12 “JUST ANOTHER NIGHT” – Mick Jagger

#11 “SOMEBODY” – Bryan Adams

#10 “TOO LATE FOR GOODBYES” – Julian Lennon

AT40 Extra: “FRESH” – Kool & The Gang

#9 “RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT” – DeBarge

#8 “I’M ON FIRE” – Bruce Springsteen

#7 “NIGHTSHIFT” – The Commodores

#6 “CAN’T FIGHT THIS FEELING” – REO Speedwagon

LDD: “STILL” – The Commodores

#5 “LOVERGIRL” – Teena Marie

#4 “CRAZY FOR YOU” – Madonna

#3 “MATERIAL GIRL” – Madonna

AT40 Extra: “JUST A GIGOLO/I AIN’T GOT NOBODY” – David Lee Roth

#2 “WE ARE THE WORLD” – USA For Africa

#1 “ONE MORE NIGHT” – Phil Collins

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 is brought to you by:

Valley Honda Dealers

Valley Honda Dealers is your trusted source for finding top-quality Honda cars in the Arizona area. We are committed to helping our customers locate the most convenient Honda dealership in their areas. If you need assistance finding a Honda dealer or getting a quote on a new Honda car, you have come to the right place. Got your eye on one of our Honda cars? Get in-depth information on a variety of Honda cars by browsing through our current Honda models. We provide details on a range of Honda models such as the Civic, Ridgeline, Fit, HR-V, Accord, CR-V, CR-Z, Odyssey, and of course, the Pilot. Our cutting-edge lineup of vehicles are engineered and designed for an innovative and fun driving experience.