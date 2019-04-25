Casey Kasem's AT 40 from April 26, 1986!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, April 27, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: April 26, 1986!

LW#1: “KISS” – Prince & The Revolution

#40 “TOMORROW DOESN’T MATTER TONIGHT” – Starship

#39 “FOR AMERICA” – Jackson Browne

#38 “FEEL IT AGAIN” – Honeymoon Suite

#37 “STICK AROUND” – Julian Lennon

#36 “THESE DREAMS” – Heart

#35 “OVERJOYED” – Stevie Wonder

#34 “BE GOOD TO YOURSELF” – Journey

#33 “MOVE AWAY” – Culture Club

#32 “NEVER AS GOOD AS THE FIRST TIME” – Sade

#31 “ROUGH BOY” – ZZ Top

AT40 Extra: “I WANNA BE A COWBOY” – Boys Don’t Cry

#30 “SECRET LOVERS” – Atlantic Starr

#29 “I CAN’T WAIT” – Stevie Nicks

#28 “IS IT LOVE” – Mr. Mister

#27 “R.O.C.K. IN THE USA (A SALUTE TO ’60s ROCK)” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#26 “SATURDAY LOVE” – Cherrelle w/Alexander O’Neal

#25 “ALL I NEED IS A MIRACLE” – Mike & The Mechanics

#24 “LIVE TO TELL” – Madonna

#23 “I DO WHAT I DO…” – John Taylor

#22 “I CAN’T WAIT” – Nu Shooz

#21 “ON MY OWN” – Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald

LDD: “CARRY ON WAYWARD SON” – Kansas

AT40 Extra: “TUFF ENUFF” – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

#20 “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU” – Level 42

#19 “SO FAR AWAY” – Dire Straits

#18 “IF YOU LEAVE” – Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark

#17 “TENDER LOVE” – Force M.D.’s

#16 “I THINK IT’S LOVE” – Jermaine Jackson

#15 “LET’S GO ALL THE WAY” – Sly Fox

#14 “AMERICAN STORM” – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#13 “BAD BOY” – Miami Sound Machine

#12 “GREATEST LOVE OF ALL” – Whitney Houston

#11 “WHAT YOU NEED” – INXS

AT40 Extra: “RAIN ON THE SCARECROW” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#10 “TAKE ME HOME” – Phil Collins

#9 “YOUR LOVE” – The Outfield

#8 “WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY” – Janet Jackson

#7 “ROCK ME AMADEUS” – Falco

#6 “HARLEM SHUFFLE” – The Rolling Stones

LDD: “YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND” – James Taylor

#5 “WHY CAN’T THIS BE LOVE” – Van Halen

#4 “MANIC MONDAY” – The Bangles

#3 “WEST END GIRLS” – The Pet Shop Boys

AT40 Extra: “NOTHIN’ AT ALL” – Heart

#2 “ADDICTED TO LOVE” – Robert Palmer

#1 “KISS” – Prince & The Revolution

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

