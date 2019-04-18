Casey Kasem's AT 40 from April 23, 1988!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, April 20, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: April 23, 1988!

#40 “ONE GOOD REASON” – Paul Carrack

#39 “STRANGE BUT TRUE” – Times Two

#38 “ EVERYTHING YOUR HEART DESIRES” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

#37 “GOING BACK TO CALI” – L.L. Cool J

#36 “MY GIRL” – Suave

#35 “NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP” – Rick Astley

#34 “SAY IT AGAIN” – Jermaine Stewart

#33 “KISS AND TELL” – Bryan Ferry

#32 “DREAMING” – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

#31 “ONE MORE TRY” – George Michael

#30 “I WANT HER” – Keith Sweat

AT40 Extra: “CIRCLE IN THE SAND” – Belinda Carlisle

#29 “PIANO IN THE DARK” – Brenda Russell f/Joe Esposito

#28 “CHECK IT OUT” – John Cougar Mellencamp

#27 “PAMELA” – Toto

#26 “YOU DON’T KNOW” – Scarlett & Black

#25 “I WISH I HAD A GIRL” – Henry Lee Summer

#24 “ENDLESS SUMMER NIGHTS” – Richard Marx

#23 “FISHNET” – Morris Day

#22 “TWO OCCASIONS” – The Deele

#21 “WAIT” – White Lion

LDD: “I WON’T FORGET YOU” – Poison

AT40 Extra: “WE ALL SLEEP ALONE” – Cher

#20 “I DON’T WANT TO LIVE WITHOUT YOU” – Foreigner

#19 “OUT OF THE BLUE” – Debbie Gibson

#18 “SHATTERED DREAMS” – Johnny Hates Jazz

#17 “NAUGHTY GIRLS (NEED LOVE TOO)” – Samantha Fox

#16 “ALWAYS ON MY MIND” – The Pet Shop Boys

#15 “ROCKET 2 U” – The Jets

#14 “ELECTRIC BLUE” – Icehouse

#13 “ONE STEP UP” – Bruce Springsteen

#12 “SOME KIND OF LOVER” – Jody Watley

#11 “MAN IN THE MIRROR” – Michael Jackson

#10 “PROVE YOUR LOVE” – Taylor Dayne

AT40 Extra: “THE FLAME” – Cheap Trick

#9 “PINK CADILLAC” – Natalie Cole

#8 “ANYTHING FOR YOU” – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

LDD: “BORN IN THE U.S.A.” – Bruce Springsteen

#7 “I SAW HIM STANDING THERE” – Tiffany

#6 “ANGEL” – Aerosmith

#5 “GIRLFRIEND” – Pebbles

#4 “WISHING WELL” – Terence Trent D’Arby

#3 “GET OUTTA MY DREAMS, GET INTO MY CAR” – Billy Ocean

AT40 Extra: “POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME” – Def Leppard

#2 “DEVIL INSIDE” – INXS

#1 “WHERE DO BROKEN HEARTS GO” – Whitney Houston

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of American Top 40 the 80’s!

Click HERE to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

