Casey Kasem’s American Top 100 of 1986 (50-1)!

Each Saturday morning at 6:00 AM, 94.5 KOOL FM presents a classic episode of Casey Kasem’s American Top 100 of 1986. You’ll hear a countdown from this same weekend, back in the 1980’s!

Kick off your weekend with 94.5 KOOL FM and Casey Kasem as he counts down “the hits from coast to coast.”

This Saturday, January 5, 2019 starting at 6 AM, Casey counts down the hits: Top 100 of 1986 (50-1)!

#50 “AMANDA” – Boston

#49 “WALK OF LIFE” – Dire Straits

#48 “MANIC MONDAY” – The Bangles

#47 “WORDS GET IN THE WAY” – Miami Sound Machine

#46 “I DIDN’T MEAN TO TURN YOU ON” – Robert Palmer

#45 “LET’S GO ALL THE WAY” – Sly Fox

#44 “NO ONE IS TO BLAME” – Howard Jones

#43 “WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY” – Janet Jackson

#42 “DANGER ZONE” – Kenny Loggins

#41 “TRUE COLORS” – Cyndi Lauper

#40 “CONGA” – Miami Sound Machine

#39 “DANCING ON THE CEILING” – Lionel Richie

#38 “VENUS” – Bananarama

AT40 Extra: “TWIST AND SHOUT” – The Beatles

#37 “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU” – Level 42

#36 “MAD ABOUT YOU” – Belinda Carlisle

#35 “LIVE TO TELL” – Madonna

#34 “DON’T FORGET ME (WHEN I’M GONE)” – Glass Tiger

#33 “THESE DREAMS” – Heart

#32 “WHEN I THINK OF YOU” – Janet Jackson

#31 “WHEN THE GOING GET TOUGH, THE TOUGH GET GOING” – Billy Ocean

#30 “YOU GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME” – Bon Jovi

#29 “PAPA DON’T PREACH” – Madonna

#28 “ROCK ME AMADEUS” – Falco

#27 “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY” – Berlin

#26 “I CAN’T WAIT” – Nu Shooz

#25 “HUMAN” – The Human League

AT40 Extra: “LIKE A ROCK” – Bob Seger

#24 “SARA” – Starship

#23 “SLEDGEHAMMER” – Peter Gabriel

#22 “HOLDING BACK THE YEARS” – Simply Red

#21 “STUCK WITH YOU” – Huey Lewis & The News

#20 “HIGHER LOVE” – Steve Winwood

#19 “KISS” – Prince & The Revolution

#18 “NEVER” – Heart

#17 “ALIVE & KICKING” – Simple Minds

#16 “THERE’LL BE SAD SONGS (TO MAKE YOU CRY)” – Billy Ocean

#15 “WEST END GIRLS” – Pet Shop Boys

#14 “GLORY OF LOVE” – Peter Cetera

#13 “FRIENDS AND LOVERS” – Gloria Loring & Carl Anderson

#12 “SECRET LOVERS” – Atlantic Starr

AT40 Extra: “THE FUTURE’S SO BRIGHT, I GOTTA WEAR SHADES” – Timbuk 3

#11 “GREATEST LOVE OF ALL” – Whitney Houston

#10 “ADDICTED TO LOVE” – Robert Palmer

#9 “KYRIE” – Mr. Mister

#8 “BURNING HEART” – Survivor

#7 “PARTY ALL THE TIME” – Eddie Murphy

#6 “HOW WILL I KNOW” – Whitney Houston

#5 “BROKEN WINGS” – Mr. Mister

#4 “ON MY OWN” – Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald

#3 “I MISS YOU” – Klymaxx

AT40 Extra: “I CAN’T WAIT” – Stevie Nicks

#2 “SAY YOU, SAY ME” – Lionel Richie

#1 “THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR” – Dionne & Friends

Set your alarm to wake up this Saturday morning beginning at 6:00 AM with radio legend and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Casey Kasem and a special presentation of the Top 100 of 1986!

Click here to listen to Casey Kasem on 94.5 KOOL FM.

Casey Kasem's American Top 40 is brought to you by:

