WIN VIP TICKETS TO BIRDS NEST!

94.5 KOOL FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN WASTE MANAGEMENT Phoenix Open Member’s Club BADGES and Birds Nest Tickets!

“The Greatest Show on Grass” and the most attended golf tournament in the world is back! That’s right, the Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament takes place this January 29-February 4, 2018!

With Monday-Sunday Member’s Club badges, you are sure to enjoy the luxury of the tournament all week long! Then you can continue the luxury experience with VIP Birds Nest tickets to see Florida Georgia Line perform on Thursday February 1, 2018!

You wouldn’t want to miss the Greatest Show on Grass and your friends here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you there!

What You Could Win:

Four (4) Greenskeeper badges per day (Mon-Sun) for the Waste Management Phoenix open on January 29 – February 4, 2018

Four (4) VIP passes and one (1) valet parking pass for the Birds Nest on Thursday February 1, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week to hear the Keyword!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.