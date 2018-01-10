94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE EAGLES!

You heard right, The Eagles are on tour and they are making a stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on September 8, 2018!

The EAGLES are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. With their profound lyrics, soaring harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards.

The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

