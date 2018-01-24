Win Tickets to The Doobie Brothers!

The Doobie Brothers are on tour and are making a stop in Phoenix to Comerica Theater on April 12, 2018!

The Doobie Brothers’ legacy has been built upon not just hit records, but also an unrivaled commitment to musical integrity and a steadfast allegiance to their enthusiastic fan base. The bands ability to evolve in a constantly changing industry and connections to generations of listening audiences is a testament to their craft.

The collaborative, almost communal sense of family within the band allowed them to stay fresh and unpredictable over the years, while never forsaking their deep American musical roots, boogie-jams and all. “We cover blues, R&B, country, bluegrass, and rock ‘n’ roll. It’s based on rhythms, rhythm structures, picking, and harmonies. That’s been the signature of the band.”

The mere name of the band gives one hope. And it makes you think, it makes you feel and makes you appreciate the efforts of one of America’s most dependable musical outfits. It takes you back, while also helping you look ahead.

This will be a show you don’t want to miss and your friends here at the new 94.5 KOOL FM want to send you there!

For more info about The Doobie Brothers, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 26, 2018 6:00 am MST – April 8, 2018 11:59pm MST

Contest Rules: For the Doobie Brothers Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am MST on January 26, 2017 and 11:59 pm MST on April 8, 2018 by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://kool.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on April 9, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see The Doobie Brothers at Comerica Theater (400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003) on April 12, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $200. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.