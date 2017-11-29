94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers!

Called one of the most exciting live acts on the road today, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers are coming to Talking Stick Resort on December 29, 2017! The act is a musical beacon of the Southwest fueled by witty and insightful lyrics, guitar riffs, a dynamic rhythm section and tequila!

Dubbed the “Springsteen of the Southwest” by the Asbury Park Press, Roger Clyne and his guitar have toured around the world over his 20-year career. He made big waves in the ’90s both on college and alternative rock radio as well as MTV with the songs “Banditos” and “Down Together” as well as writing the theme for TV’s “King of the Hill.”

