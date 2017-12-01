94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO OMD!

No list of ‘80s synth-pop greats would be complete without Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, or OMD and they will be stopping in Phoenix at The Van Buren on April 2, 2018!

Best known for their game-changing 1980 hit “Enola Gay” and 1988’s “If You Leave,” OMD recently released their new record The Punishment of Luxury and today, the duo of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys have announced a 2018 North American tour in support of the album.

