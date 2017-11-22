94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO Morris Day & The Time Tour!

With his dynamic dancing and smooth yet gutsy vocals, Morris Day played an essential role in the development of the Minneapolis dance club sound of the 1980’s and is a founding member of Prince’s band called The Time. Day remained with the group from 1981-1984 until he launched his solo career.

Morris Day & The Time play tribute to Prince as well as all the Morris Day hits that have been produced over many decades.

