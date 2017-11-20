94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO ADAM ANT ANTHEMS: THE SINGLES TOUR!

You heard right, Goody Two Shoes artist Adam Ant is on tour and is making a stop in Phoenix at the Celebrity Theater on January 28, 2018!

Titled “Anthems: The Singles,” he’ll tailor the setlists to his singles catalogs. So if you were disappointed he didn’t play “Strip” this past time around… you’ll get it this time.

This is the first time Adam Ant has performed in Phoenix since the ‘90’s and your friends over here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you to the show!

Get all the information about Adam Ant Anthems: The Singles Tour, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from 94.5 KOOL-FM!