94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO Win Movie Screening Tickets To Darkest Hour!

Harkins Tempe Marketplace is going to be screening DARKEST HOUR on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7pm!

Darkest Hour, is a thrilling and inspiring true story begins at the precipice of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation.

As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.

Get all the information about Darkest Hour movie, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from 94.5 KOOL-FM!