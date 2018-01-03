WIN MORRIS DAY TICKETS

94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO Morris Day & The Time Tour!

With his dynamic dancing and smooth yet gutsy vocals, Morris Day played an essential role in the development of the Minneapolis dance club sound of the 1980’s and is a founding member of Prince’s band called The Time. Day remained with the group from 1981-1984 until he launched his solo career.

Morris Day & The Time play tribute to Prince as well as all the Morris Day hits that have been produced over many decades.

This will be an amazing experience and your friends here at the New 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you to the show!

What You Could Win:

Two (2) VIP tickets to see Morris Day at BLK Live on Jan. 20, 2018

Two (2) Morris Day Meet & Greet passes

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend to hear the Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.