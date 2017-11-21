WIN INNINGS FESTIVAL TICKETS

Innings Festival is coming to Tempe Beach Park in March, and the lineup is crazy good with names like Gin Blossoms, Counting Crows, and more! Your friends here at KOOL FM want to send you to the festival VIP style! Check out below how to win!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Two (2) three-day VIP tickets to Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park in March
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this weekend to get your Keywords.
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.