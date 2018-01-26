Win Elton John Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO ELTON JOHN!

After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape and seen him claim his place as a true global icon, Elton John is hitting the road on his final tour called ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’.

Your friends here at KOOL FM want to send you to his final show!

What You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to see Elton John at Gila River Arena on January 26, 2019

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week to hear the Keyword!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.