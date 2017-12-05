WIN BRIAN SETZER TICKETS

WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA

The 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour is coming to Celebrity Theatre on Friday, December 15, 2017. Don’t miss this annual tradition!

Check out below how to win tickets from your friends here at KOOL FM!

What You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to see The Brian Setzer Orchestra at Celebrity Theatre on Friday, December 15, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this weekend to get your Keywords.

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.