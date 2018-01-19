WIN A VIP BIRDS NEST PACKAGE

94.5 KOOL FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN WASTE MANAGEMENT Phoenix Open Member’s Club BADGES and Birds Nest Tickets!

“The Greatest Show on Grass” and the most attended golf tournament in the world is back! That’s right, the Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament takes place this January 29-February 4, 2018!

With Monday-Sunday Member’s Club badges, you are sure to enjoy the luxury of the tournament all week long! Then you can continue the luxury experience with VIP Birds Nest tickets to see Florida Georgia Line perform on Thursday February 1, 2018!

You wouldn’t want to miss the Greatest Show on Grass and your friends here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you there!

What You Could Win:

Four (4) Greenskeeper badges per day (Mon-Sun) for the Waste Management Phoenix open on January 29 – February 4, 2018

Four (4) VIP passes and one (1) valet parking pass for the Birds Nest on Friday February 2, 2018

Four (4) VIP passes and one (1) valet parking pass for the Birds Nest on Saturday February 3, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week to hear the Keyword!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Contest Date Range: Jan. 22, 2018 6:00 pm – Jan. 26 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Birds Nest VIP text contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on the weekend between Monday Jan. 22 at 6:00 a.m. MST and Friday Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, Jan. 2, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win four (4) Greenskeeper passes the Waste Management Phoenix Open (17020 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255) valid Monday January 29 -Sunday February 4; four (4) VIP Thursday Birds Nest tickets at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and one (1) valet parking pass for the Birds nest on Friday February 2, 2018; four (4) VIP Thursday Birds Nest tickets at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and one (1) valet parking pass for the Birds nest on Saturday February 3, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Waste Management Phoenix Open. Total prize value $6,600. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.