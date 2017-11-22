Win 3-Day Tickets To The Innings Festival!

94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 3-DAY TICKETS TO THE 2018 INNINGS FESTIVAL!

Innings Festival is the can’t-miss Arizona Spring Training celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans happening March 23rd – 25th, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park!

Chris Stapleton, Queens of the Stone Age and the Avett Brothers are the headliners scheduled to perform at this 3-day festival. The lineup also includes Counting Crows, Young the Giant, The Head and the Heart, The Decemberists, Dispatch, Cold War Kids, Local Natives, Lord Huron, Sylvan Esso, Luke Combs, Citizen Cope, the Gin Blossoms, Eagles of Death Metal, Craig Finn and many more.

