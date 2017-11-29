94.5 KOOL-FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 3-DAY TICKETS TO ACE COMIC CON AZ!

Experience the thrill of ACE Comic Con Arizona! ACE Comic Con is a thrilling new format of comic con held in arenas rather than convention centers. They provide fans an intimate, curated experience with full panel access, digital streaming, virtual reality, and of course, your favorite Superheroes!

Several of your favorite Marvel superheroes will be making an appearance including Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and many more! Marvel legend Stan Lee will also be making an appearance along with several other Marvel artists and writers.

This is one in a lifetime experience for all Marvel lovers and your friends over here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to you there!

Get all the information about ACE COMIC CON AZ, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from 94.5 KOOL-FM!