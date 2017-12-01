Here’s how you can win The NEW 94.5 KOOL FM PANAMA JACK RESORTS GETAWAY :

LISTEN to The New 94.5 KOOL FM each weekday, every hour from 6 am through 6 pm for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT. (No keyword on Fridays after 3 pm) TEXT the KEYWORD to 22945! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply) On December 15th in the 1 pm hour, KOOL FM will randomly select one Grand Prize winner from all qualifiers and send them on The New 94.5 KOOL Panama Jack Resorts Getaway! Can’t Text? That’s Okay! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

Find out More about Panama Jack Resorts Gran Caribe in Cancun. CLICK HERE!

Find out More about Panama Jack Resorts Gran Porto in Playa del Carmen. CLICK HERE!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. CLICK HERE Official Contest Rules for details.

Fine Print: Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. and D.C. who reside within the Phoenix, AZ area and are age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Airport/hotel transfers are not included. Travel must be completed by 12/31/18. Subject to availability. Hotel blackout dates may apply. ©2017 Panama Jack. ©2017 Playa Hotels & Resorts is the owner and exclusive operator of Panama Jack Resorts. All rights reserved. Sponsor: KOOL. Enter by December 29, 2017 at 2:59 pm MST.