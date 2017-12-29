The KOOL Cash Vault is OPEN!

94.5 KOOL FM Wants to Give You Cash!

Christmas has come and gone. The presents have all been opened! Wait, did you get the present in the mail? It comes every month in the form of a bill. Hang in there! We’ve got you covered with the KOOL Cash Vault!

Relieve your post-holiday stress. Just guess how much money is in the KOOL Cash Vault and win that amount! 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you some post-holiday cheer and getting you paid!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

The money in the KOOL Cash Vault

HOW TO WIN:

Listen each weekday to 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Monday, January 2nd at approximately 6:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM for the cue to call

Call 602-260-9494 and correctly guess the amount in the KOOL Cash Vault!

Be sure to pay attention to what others are guessing because we will let you know if their guesses are too low or too high so you’ll have a better chance at winning when you call in!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. CLICK HERE for Official KOOL Cash Vault Contest Rules.