Unless otherwise indicated below, KOOL-FM’s general contest rules apply to KOOL-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KOOl-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KOOL-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Win Tickets To Disney Junior Dance Party!

Contest Date Range: November 13, 2017 – May 13, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Disney Junior Dance Party Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 13, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST May 13, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a family 4 pack of tickets to go to Disney Junior Dance Party, May 17, 2018 at Comerica Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Comerica Theater. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To OMD!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 – March 25, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the OMD Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST March 25, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 26 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to OMD, April 2, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win 3-Day Tickets To The Innings Festival!

Contest Date Range: November 22, 2017 – March 18, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Innings Festival Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 22, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST March 18, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two 3-day GA tickets to Innings Festival, March 23-25, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Tempe Beach Park. Total prize value $178. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Kid Rock!

Contest Date Range: December 26, 2017 – March 18, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Kid Rock Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 26, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST March 18, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a family 4 pack of tickets to go to Kid Rock, March 23, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Talking Stick Resort Arena. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Celebrating David Bowie Tour 2018!

Contest Date Range: October 23, 2017 – March 4, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Celebrating David Bowie Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Oct. 23, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST March 4, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to Celebrating David Bowie, March 7, 2018 at the Mesa Arts Center. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by the Mesa Arts Center. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Chippendales: About Last Night 2018 Tour!

Contest Date Range: November 6, 2017 – February 18, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Chippendales Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 6, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Feb. 18, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to Chippendales: About Last Night Tour, Feb. 22, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Adam Ant!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – January 21, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Adam Ant Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 20, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 21, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to see Adam Ant, Jan. 28, 2018 at Celebrity Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Morris Day!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – January 12, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Morris Day Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 27, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 12, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to Morris Day at BLK Live, January 20, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by BLK Live. Total prize value $110. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to ACE Comic Con!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 – January 7, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 7, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to ACE Comic Con, January 13-15, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $484. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win a Panama Jack Resort Vacation!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00am – December 29, 2017 3:00pm

Contest Rules: Win A Panama Jack Resort Vacation!

12.11.17-12.29.17

Click here for rules

Win Tickets To Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers!

Contest Date Range: December 1, 2017 – December 27, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Roger Clyne Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST December 1, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST December 27, 2017, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to Roger Clyne, December 29, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Talking Stick Resort. Total prize value $178. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Chippendales!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Chippendales tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Fact or Fiction with the morning show and upon winning, will win a pair of tickets to Chippendales: About Last Night Tour at The Van Buren, February 22, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Innings Festival!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Innings Festival tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Pop Quiz with the morning show and upon winning, will win two 3-day GA tickets to Innings Festival, March 23-25, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Tempe Beach Park. Total prize value $178. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win A Surprise Prize!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Surprise Prize contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a family four pack of tickets to Arizona Renaissance Festival, tickets valid Feb. 10-April 1, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Arizona Renaissance Festival. Total prize value $104. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Morris Day!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Morris Day tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to Morris Day at BLK Live, January 20, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by BLK Live. Total prize value $110. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To ACE Comic Con!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 – December 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of 3-day tickets to ACE Comic at Gila River Arena, January 13-15, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $484. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to ACE Comic Con!

Contest Date Range: December 15, 2017 – December 17, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con text contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on the weekend between Friday Dec. 15 at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 17 at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22945, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of 3-day tickets to ACE Comic Con, Jan. 13-15, 2018 at Gila River Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $484. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Win Tickets To Star Wars Private Screening!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 – December 15, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Star Wars private screening tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 11-Dec. 15, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Fact or Fiction with the morning show and upon winning, will win a pair of private screening tickets to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, December 16, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win A Surprise Prize!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 – December 15, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Surprise Prize contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 11-Dec. 15, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two tickets to see Adam Ant, Jan. 28, 2018 at Celebrity Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Brian Setzer!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 – December 15, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Brian Setzer tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 11-Dec. 15, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Pop Quiz with the morning show and upon winning, win a pair of tickets to Brian Setzer at Celebrity Theater, December 15, 2017. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $118. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To OMD!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 – December 15, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the OMD tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to OMD tickets to OMD, April 2, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Renaissance Festival!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 – December 14, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the OMD tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Thursday), Dec. 11-Dec. 14, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a family four pack of tickets to Arizona Renaissance Festival, tickets valid Feb. 10-April 1, 2018. A total of four (4) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Arizona Renaissance Festival. Total prize value $104. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win FRONT ROW Tickets to Brian Setzer!

Contest Date Range: December 15, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Brian Setzer front row tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on Friday Dec. 15, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of front row tickets to Brian Setzer at Celebrity Theater, December 15, 2017. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $118. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Brian Setzer!

Contest Date Range: December 8, 2017 – December 10, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Brian Setzer text contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on the weekend between Friday Dec. 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22945, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to Brian Setzer, Dec. 15, 2017 at Celebrity Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Win Tickets to Brian Setzer!

Contest Date Range: July 31, 2017 – December 10, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST July 31, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Dec. 10, 2017, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to Brian Setzer, Dec. 15, 2017 at Celebrity Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Get 4 Disneyland Tickets, Give 4 Disneyland Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00am – December 8, 2017 2:00pm

For the Disney Get 4, Give 4 text contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM starting Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 a.m. MST and ending Friday, Dec. 8 at 2:00 p.m. MST. The 94.5 KOOL-FM host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 22945, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two pairs of family 4 packs of Disneyland Resort 2-day park hopper passes. Tickets valid until December 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Disneyland Resorts. Total prize value $1,952. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

Win Tickets To Roger Clyne!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 – December 8, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Roger Clyne tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Fact or Fiction with the morning show and upon winning, will win a pair of tickets to Roger Clyne, December 29, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Talking Stick Resort. Total prize value $178. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win A Surprise Prize!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 – December 8, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Surprise Prize contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two tickets to Roger Clyne, December 29, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Talking Stick Resort. Total prize value $178. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Harkins!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 – December 8, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Harkins tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Pop Quiz with the morning show and upon winning, win a pair of Harkins tickets. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Harkins Theaters. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Star Wars Private Screening!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 – December 7, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Star Wars private screening tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Thursday), Dec. 4-Dec. 7, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of private screening tickets to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, December 16, 2018. A total of four (4) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win FRONT ROW Tickets to Brian Setzer!

Contest Date Range: December 8, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Brian Setzer front row tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on Friday Dec. 15, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of front row tickets to Brian Setzer at Celebrity Theater, December 15, 2017. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $118. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Advanced Screening Tickets to Darkest Hour!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – December 3, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Darkest Hour Screening Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 27, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Dec. 3, 2017, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of advance screening tickets to see Darkest Hour at Harkins Tempe Marketplace, December 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Fingerpaint. Total prize value $110. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To OMD!

Contest Date Range: December 3, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the OMD tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM Dec. 3, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. MST and 9:00 p.m. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement during the 2nd Wave segment, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to OMD tickets to OMD, April 2, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of two (2) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Star Wars Private Screening!

Contest Date Range: December 1, 2017 – December 3, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Star Wars private screening tickets text contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on the weekend between Friday Dec. 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 3, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22945, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of private screening tickets to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, December 16, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Win Tickets to Peppa Pig Live!

Contest Date Range: November 6, 2017 – Dec. 4, 2018

Contest Rules:

For the Peppa Pig Live Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 6, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 12, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a family four pack of tickets to Peppa Pig Live, December 6, 2018 at Comerica Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Comerica Theater. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win FRONT ROW Tickets to Brian Setzer!

Contest Date Range: December 1, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Brian Setzer front row tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on Friday Dec. 1, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of front row tickets to Brian Setzer at Celebrity Theater, December 15, 2017. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $118. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win VIP Brian Setzer Tickets & Limo Ride!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 6:00am – December 1, 2017 2:00pm

For the VIP Brian Setzer text contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM starting Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:00 a.m. MST and ending Friday, Dec. 1 at 2:00 p.m. MST. The 94.5 KOOL-FM host will invite listeners to enter by texting the keyword of the hour to 22945, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per keyword given during contest period. At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of front row tickets to Brian Setzer at Celebrity Theater, December 15, 2017 and a limo ride to and from the show. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $500. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.​

Win Tickets To Morris Day!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – December 1, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Morris Day tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Fact or Fiction with the morning show and upon winning, will win a pair of tickets to Morris Day at BLK Live, January 20, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by BLK Live. Total prize value $110. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win A Surprise Prize!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – December 1, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Surprise Prize contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two tickets to see Adam Ant, Jan. 28, 2018 at Celebrity Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Innings Festival!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – December 1, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Innings Festival tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Friday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Pop Quiz with the morning show and upon winning, will win two 3-day GA tickets to Innings Festival, March 23-25, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Tempe Beach Park. Total prize value $178. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Harkins!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – December 1, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Harkins tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Thursday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two Harkins tickets. A total of five (5) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Harkins. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Adam Ant!

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 – December 1, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Adam Ant tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Thursday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two tickets to see Adam Ant, Jan. 28, 2018 at Celebrity Theater. A total of four (4) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win VIP 3-Day Tickets To Innings Festival!

Contest Date Range: November 22, 2017 – November 26, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the VIP Innings Festival text tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM on the weekend between Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday November 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22945, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of VIP 3-day GA tickets to Innings Festival, March 23-25, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Tempe Beach Park. Total prize value $1,000. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Win Tickets to Morris Day!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – November 26, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Morris Day Online contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 20, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Nov. 26, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at koolradio.com/contests, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair of run of show tickets to see Wonder. Valid at any participating movie theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Fingerpaint. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Rob Schneider!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – November 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Rob Schneider tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Fact or Fiction with the morning show and upon winning, will win a pair of tickets to Rob Schneider at Wild Horse Pass & Casino, January 20, 2018. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Wild Horse Pass & Casino. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win A Surprise Prize!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – November 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Surprise Prize contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to OMD tickets to OMD, April 2, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Chippendales!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – November 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Chippendales tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Pop Quiz with the morning show and upon winning, will win a pair of tickets to Chippendales: About Last Night Tour at The Van Buren, February 22, 2018. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Peppa Pig Live!

Contest Date Range: November 21, 2017 – November 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the Peppa Pig Live tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Tuesday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. MST and 2:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a family four pack of tickets to Peppa Pig Live, December 6, 2018 at Comerica Theater. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Comerica Theater. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win $50 Village Inn Gift Card!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – November 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the $50 Village Inn gift card contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win one $50 Village Inn gift card. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Village Inn. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To OMD!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 – November 22, 2017

Contest Rules:

For the OMD tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of tickets to OMD tickets to OMD, April 2, 2018 at The Van Buren. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win a Disneyland Resort Vacation!

Contest Date Range: November 6, 2017 6:00am – November 22, 2017 3:00pm

Contest Rules: Win A Disneyland Resort Vacation!

11.6.17-11.22.17

Click here for rules

Unless otherwise indicated above, KOOL-FM’s general contest rules apply to KOOL-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KOOl-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KOOL-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.