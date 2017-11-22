BRIAN SETZER VIP TEXT CONTEST

It’s almost time for the Brian Setzer Orchestra at Celebrity Theatre, and your friends at KOOL FM want to hook you up with an awesome VIP package to the show! Check out below how to win!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

Two (2) FRONT ROW tickets to Brian Setzer at Celebrity Theater on December 5, 2017

A limo ride to and from the show

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week to get your Keywords.

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.